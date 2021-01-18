ABP announces appointment of new Managing Director for Ireland

ABP has announced the appointment of Kevin Cahill as Managing Director of its Irish and Polish operations. Kevin will take up the role in March 2021.

Kevin, who started his career in ABP, re-joins the Group from OSI where he was Managing Director Europe for the last five years.

Prior to joining OSI Kevin spent twenty years with the Kepak Group.

A Meath native and a graduate of University College Cork (BComm), Kevin is married to Liane and they have three sons - James, Harry and Stephen who are all keen sports and GAA enthusiasts.

Frank Stephenson, Group CEO ABP, commented: “Kevin brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to this important role at this time.”

It comes as ABP announced in November that Mark Goodman, son of Larry, was stepping down as boss of its ABP International subsidiary.

Mark Goodman's resignation from ABP International came just eight months after he replaced his elder brother, Laurence, on the board of ABP International's parent company, ABP Food Group.

Mark remains on the ABP Food Group board as a non-executive director.

ABP Ireland & Poland is a division of the ABP Group. ABP is one of Europe’s leading privately owned agribusiness companies. It is the largest beef processor in the UK and Ireland.

The company also operates substantial renewable (Olleco), pet food (C&D) and protein divisions. ABP employs over 11,000 people and has 47 manufacturing plants in the Ireland, UK, Denmark, Poland, Austria, Holland, France and Spain.

Online Editors