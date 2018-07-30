Farm Ireland
A US rural lifestyle retailer that could corral rewards for investors

 

'There is no denying that evolving consumer behaviours and ongoing digital innovation are changing the face of retail in the US, but TSC remains uniquely positioned to serve its key 'rural lifestyle' customer for years to come.' Stock image

Aidan Donnelly

Tractor Supply Company (TSC) is an example of a company named after the one thing it doesn't actually sell - that is, tractors.

TSC is the largest operator of rural lifestyle retail stores in the US. Founded in 1938, it owns and operates more than 1,700 stores in 49 states supplying basic maintenance products to home, land, pet and animal owners. And who are its customers? It is a niche - but substantial - market of farmers, horse owners, ranchers, part-time and hobby farmers, and suburban and rural homeowners, as well as contractors and tradesmen.

TSC stores are located primarily in towns that are outlying major metropolitan markets and in rural communities. The typical TSC store has about 15,500 square feet of selling space inside, with a similar amount of outside space.

The product offering is wide and varied with everything customers need to maintain their farms, ranches, homes and animals.

There is no denying that evolving consumer behaviours and ongoing digital innovation are changing the face of retail in the US, but TSC remains uniquely positioned to serve its key 'rural lifestyle' customer for years to come. The firm has been investing in several initiatives across merchandising, customer relationship management, and omni-channel/supply chain management that should help drive the business.

As with most retailers, the health of the business is in a large part determined by the macro-economic environment and consumer sentiment, in particular. While favourable tailwinds currently have contributed to improved sales, of more importance longer term are the benefits from the company's ONETractor programme. For many years the resounding chorus has been that 'retail is dead because Amazon is here' and some might argue that TSC is a prime candidate to be 'Amazoned'. However, this misses one important aspect of the TSC customer: if they are doing a job on their farm or ranch, they need the product now, not tomorrow or the day after, even if it is a few dollars cheaper.

TSC continues to see great traction from its "buy online, pick up in store" strategy ('click and collect' to you and I), and is testing and piloting lockers (both inside and outside the store) to make the pick-up experience more convenient.

The firm has also rolled out its "stockyard" concept, which is an in-store kiosk focused largely on lower frequency products, which allows customers to source products that are not regularly in-store and guarantee delivery at a set time and date. The benefit for the firm comes from the fact these incremental sales are generated without sacrificing valuable floor space that can be used for higher frequency items.

But the real jewel in the ONETractor strategy is enrolment to its customer loyalty programme, "Neighbour's Club". From the current level of around eight million members today, the company expects this to reach around 10 million by year-end. It provides the company with an opportunity to leverage data analytics to drive greater engagement and personalisation of the offering to customers. So far, the company has seen that shopping frequency for club members is twice that of non-club members and the average amount spent is also higher.

The corporate motto for Tractor Supply Company is "For Life Out Here", and in the beaten-down landscape of retail, maybe it proves there is life out there.

Aidan Donnelly is head of equities in Davy Private Clients

Any investment commentary in this column is from the author directly and should not be seen as a recommendation from The Sunday Independent

Sunday Indo Business

