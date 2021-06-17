Farming

75pc worker absence rate at large-scale pig farm during pandemic

Gordon Deegan

One of the largest pig processors and producers in the country, employing 1,200 workers, had an absence rate at one stage of 75pc during the first phase of the Covid-19 pandemic last year.

That is revealed in a new Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) adjudication where a worker claims that he tendered his resignation on April 2 2020 after he felt that he was pressurised to return to work without being medically certified as fit to do so.

The unnamed pig producer employs 1,200 workers across a number of sites and, at the WRC hearing, the firm’s HR manager gave evidence that he was involved in dealing with about 340 employees who were on sick leave at the time of the worker's grievance.

