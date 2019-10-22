7,000 farmers still waiting on Basic Payments

Last week, advance payments under the 2019 BPS (including Greening) commenced with some €747m in payments issuing to 114,000 farmers under the scheme.

However, over 7,000 eligible farmers are yet to receive their payment under the scheme, with many selected for a Remote Sensing eligibility inspection.

These inspections have also impacted payments under the Areas of Natural Constraints Scheme.

The process of a Remote Sensing inspection involves a review of the satellite imagery received at two stages during the year.

There is also assessment of additional imagery, where required, to ensure that the actual claimed area in the application form corresponds to the area farmed by the applicant, that the crop types are as claimed and that ineligible land or features are not included for payment purposes.

The regulations also state that where it is not possible to make an accurate determination on the eligibility of a parcel or parcels of land by satellite imagery, a field visit must be undertaken to verify the details.

Minister for Agriculture, Michael Creed, has assured farmers that payments will continue to issue under both schemes as individual cases are cleared, and regular pay runs will be in place over the coming weeks to ensure this.

Indo Farming