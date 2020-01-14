€300m solar energy investment will need 2,000 acres

Ciaran Moran

A new Danish-backed solar energy project has been announced which, when completed, will cover some 2,000 acres of land.

Danish company Obton together with its Irish partner Shannon Energy has announced plans to develop up to 500 MW of solar PV projects in Ireland over the next five year.

The project is set to cost some €300m and will create over 1,000 jobs, particularly during its construction phase.

The partners also announced details of their first three strategic project acquisitions: the Grian portfolio of solar projects in Westmeath, Longford and Tipperary; the IGP portfolio in Tipperary and Cork; and the Wind Energy Direct project in Galway.

These three projects will deliver approximately 150 MW of solar power, which would cover the yearly energy consumption of 25,000 homes.

Mark Foley, Eirgrid CEO, said as the operator of the national electricity grid in Ireland, EirGrid is committed to achieving 70pc renewable energy on the power system by 2030.

"Investments in renewable energy projects, such as the one announced today, are critical to achieving that goal," he said.

