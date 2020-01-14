€300m solar energy investment will need 2,000 acres

Danish company Obton together with its Irish partner Shannon Energy has announced plans to develop up to 500 MW of solar PV projects in Ireland over the next five year.

The project is set to cost some €300m and will create over 1,000 jobs, particularly during its construction phase.

The partners also announced details of their first three strategic project acquisitions: the Grian portfolio of solar projects in Westmeath, Longford and Tipperary; the IGP portfolio in Tipperary and Cork; and the Wind Energy Direct project in Galway.