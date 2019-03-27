€300m loan scheme for farmers and SMEs launched

Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation, Heather Humphreys along with the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Michael Creed and Minister for Finance and Public Expenditure and Reform Paschal Donohoe launched the Future Growth Loan Scheme to allow for the roll out of €300m in funding to eligible Irish SMEs including farmers.

SMEs and farmers can apply for loan eligibility from 17th April. At least 40pc available to the agri-food sector and loans of up to €3m will be made available.

Three finance providers - AIB, Bank of Ireland and KBC - have agreed to participate in the Scheme and negotiations are ongoing with another two. The Government is urging businesses to use the coming three weeks to start preparing their proposals for long-term capital investment.

Minister Creed said this is a long-awaited source of finance for young and new entrant farmers, especially the cohort who do not have high levels of security.

"It will also serve smaller-scale farmers, who often do not have the leverage to negotiate for more favourable terms with their banking institution. Along with products such as Milk Flex, this Scheme will form part of a comprehensive investment package for farmers. I am also delighted to be able to include the seafood sector in the scheme.

“Food companies have identified long term investment finance of up to ten years as a critical need which is currently unavailable in Ireland. I am pleased that the Government has been able to deliver this product and its effects will be felt all along the food production chain from primary producer to processor”.

This scheme will be available to eligible Irish SMEs including farmers and the agri-food and seafood sectors, to support strategic long-term investment in a post Brexit environment.