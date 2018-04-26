Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Thursday 26 April 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

€22m in EU funding for research project looking at turning dairy by-products into high-value products

Ireland's European Commissioner Phil Hogan. Picture: Fergal Phillips
Ireland's European Commissioner Phil Hogan. Picture: Fergal Phillips
Margaret Donnelly

Margaret Donnelly

The European Commission today announced €22m in funding for a new bio-economy research project to be led by Glanbia Ireland.

The project will explore how to convert by-products from the dairy industry to high value bio-based products including biodegradable plastics.

Professor Orla Feely, UCD Vice-President for Research, Innovation and Impact said the project had its foundations in UCD's research and innovation partnership with Glanbia Ireland, and UCD's research expertise in social and environmental sustainability will be a significant component of the project.

She said that AgriChemWhey represents a fantastic opportunity for bioeconomy leaders to use their expertise to implement new technologies, at industrial scale, that address global challenges.

“The funding for the AgriChemWhey project, will not only stimulate regional economic growth in Co. Tipperary, but will also enhance Ireland’s position as a world leader in the development of the bioeconomy and provide the country with an opportunity to lead on issues central to achieving the UN SDGs.”

The project, called AgriChemWhey, will receive €22m in funding from the Bio-Based Industries Joint Undertaking (BBI JU) under the European Union’s Horizon 2020 research and innovation programme. It is the first dairy industry project to be awarded funding under the programme. The overall value of the project is €30m with the balance of funding coming from the partners involved.

AgriChemWhey is based on technology developed and patented by Glanbia Ireland, in collaboration with University College Dublin and Trinity College Dublin.

Making the announcement, Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development Phil Hogan said: “AgriChemWhey is a highly innovative research project, which if successful, will serve as a flagship for Europe’s growing bio-economy, contributing towards a more resource efficient European dairy sector, with enormous potential for replication in other areas across Europe, while also providing a boost to jobs and growth in Europe's rural economy.”

Also Read

The AgriChemWhey project will take low value by-products from the dairy processing industry –excess whey permeate (WP) and delactosed whey permeate (DLP) - and convert them into cost competitive, sustainable lactic acid. Lactic acid can then be used in value-added bio-based products for growing global markets, including biodegradable plastics, bio-based fertiliser and minerals for human nutrition.

The new technology developed by Glanbia Ireland will provide both the dairy industry and wider society with an opportunity for greater resource efficiency - less food waste, more products from the same starting material (milk), and integration of food and non-food material production.

Partners in the AgriChemWhey project include:

•             Glanbia Ireland - Project Coordinator;

•             University College Dublin (UCD) – Beneficiary;

•             AMBER, School of Physics, Trinity College Dublin (TCD) – Beneficiary

•             Commercial Mushroom Producers Cooperative Society Ltd (CMP), Ireland – Beneficiary

•             PNO Consultants Limited, UK – Beneficiary

•             GIG Karasek GmbH, Austria – Beneficiary

•             Tipperary County Council, Ireland – Beneficiary

•             TEAGASC – Agriculture and Food Development Authority, Ireland – Beneficiary

•             Pole Greenwin, Belgium – Beneficiary

•             Katholieke Universiteit Leuven, Belgium – Beneficiary

•             EW Biotech GmbH, Germany - Beneficiary


For Stories Like This and More
Download the FarmIreland App


Online Editors

Related Content

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Agri-Business

Now is the perfect time to get on top of your flocks health

Ask Feargal: I run a medium-sized farm rearing lamb and plan to set up a farm...
IFA president Joe Healy (left) and Martin Stapleton, IFA farm business chairman, at a media briefing yesterday. Photo: Karen Morgan

'Faceless vulture funds hell-bent on destroying families,' says the IFA
EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

EU dangles Brexit carrot if Britain changes mind and stays in customs...
Photo Mark Stedman/Photocall Ireland

Glanbia reports ‘positive’ first quarter despite currency...
LacPatrick chief executive Gabriel D’Arcy

Domestic, overseas suitors eyeing up LacPatrick deal
Glanbia's €185m processing facility at Belview

Ireland leads the way on milk processor investment
German EU Commissioner for budget and human resources Gunther Oettinger

Farmer concern over reports signaling 6pc CAP budget cut


Top Stories

Darragh McCullough eats, sleeps and lives farming. Photo: David Conachy

Darragh McCullough: Recruiting labour from outside the EU will only weaken...
Like father, like son: Ivo Hermanussen runs the 200 pedigree herd of Barendonk Holsteins in partnership with his father Jan near Beers in Holland

Meet these Dutch farmers paying their own way to find innovative ways...
Now is the perfect time to get on top of your flocks health

Top vet's eight essential tips to keep your sheep and lambs right this season
Images: Tipperary Fire and Rescue

Carrick-on-Suir mart faces costly rebuild
A stock image of lambs playing in a field

Opinion: We need to plan differently and learn from a dire winter
Michael Fitzmaurice Photo: Tom Burke

Pay the 'Forgotten Farmers' or risk losing them forever - TD
Farmers are coming out slightly ahead on prices. Stock image.

Lamb prices: 'Sticky' trade for driven by French market