€22m in EU funding for research project looking at turning dairy by-products into high-value products

The European Commission today announced €22m in funding for a new bio-economy research project to be led by Glanbia Ireland.

The project will explore how to convert by-products from the dairy industry to high value bio-based products including biodegradable plastics.

Professor Orla Feely, UCD Vice-President for Research, Innovation and Impact said the project had its foundations in UCD's research and innovation partnership with Glanbia Ireland, and UCD's research expertise in social and environmental sustainability will be a significant component of the project. She said that AgriChemWhey represents a fantastic opportunity for bioeconomy leaders to use their expertise to implement new technologies, at industrial scale, that address global challenges.

“The funding for the AgriChemWhey project, will not only stimulate regional economic growth in Co. Tipperary, but will also enhance Ireland’s position as a world leader in the development of the bioeconomy and provide the country with an opportunity to lead on issues central to achieving the UN SDGs.” The project, called AgriChemWhey, will receive €22m in funding from the Bio-Based Industries Joint Undertaking (BBI JU) under the European Union’s Horizon 2020 research and innovation programme. It is the first dairy industry project to be awarded funding under the programme. The overall value of the project is €30m with the balance of funding coming from the partners involved.