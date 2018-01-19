Capital Stage AG, a Hamburg-based solar and wind park operator, has announced a partnership with the Ireland Strategic Investment Fund (ISIF) to co-invest in a Power Capital (PC) portfolio, consisting of more than 20 solar farms with a total generating capacity of 140 megawatts (MW).

Capital Stage AG, a Hamburg-based solar and wind park operator, has announced a partnership with the Ireland Strategic Investment Fund (ISIF) to co-invest in a Power Capital (PC) portfolio, consisting of more than 20 solar farms with a total generating capacity of 140 megawatts (MW).

20 new solar farms planned for east and southwest coasts, from Louth to West Cork

It marks the first time that ISIF has committed to financing solar park developments in the country.

The project involves developing more than 20 new solar parks primarily along the east and southwest coasts, from Louth to West Cork. The individual parks will range in size between 5 MW and 25 MW. Planning permission was secured on 110 MW by the end of 2017, with the remaining sites expected to secure permission in the first quarter of 2018.

The Irish Government has committed to generating some 40 per cent of its electricity from renewable energy sources by 2020. A new public support scheme for renewable energy sources to reach this target was announced in September. A KPMG report on the potential benefits of solar energy in Ireland concluded that the industry could reasonably deploy over 3,750 MW of solar from now to 2030, supporting over €2 billion in gross value added, over €800m in direct taxes and sustaining over 7,300 jobs.



Power Capital was co-founded by Peter Duff and Justin Brown in 2011.