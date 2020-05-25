Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 13.8°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

€1.6billion: the potential impact of Covid-19 on 2020 farm incomes

Trying to stop the spread: Tuam mart worker Darren Hession washes his hands to before entering the sales ring to comply with Covid-19 restrictions Expand

Close

Trying to stop the spread: Tuam mart worker Darren Hession washes his hands to before entering the sales ring to comply with Covid-19 restrictions

Trying to stop the spread: Tuam mart worker Darren Hession washes his hands to before entering the sales ring to comply with Covid-19 restrictions

Trying to stop the spread: Tuam mart worker Darren Hession washes his hands to before entering the sales ring to comply with Covid-19 restrictions

Declan O'Brien

Covid-19 could cost Irish farmers up to €1.6 billion in terms of reduced incomes this year, Teagasc has warned.

Beef farms are the most exposed to the impact of the pandemic, with incomes potentially collapsing by almost 80pc should factory prices for cattle drop back by 20pc.

However, all sectors are likely to be hit, according to Teagasc's economists, with incomes from dairy, sheep and tillage falling by between 40pc and 60pc in the worst-case scenario, and the overall hit to the wider sector being at least €700m.