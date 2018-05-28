15 markets earmarked for best growth opportunities for Irish food exports

A new report, launched today by the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed, has identified 15 markets by sector that are likely to present growth opportunities for Irish agri-food exporters.

‘Prioritising Markets: Opportunities for Growth’, commissioned by the Department of Agriculture offers overviews of 75 in-depth studies conducted across a range of priority markets, representing the most detailed and broad ranging study of international opportunity ever undertaken on behalf of the Irish food and drink industry.

Over 180 markets were screened using macro-economic and sector specific criteria weighted and assessed for each category. Initial screening included factors such as size of middle class, urbanisation, rate of growth in food market, imports, prices and tariffs, population projections, income per capita, market access and ease of doing business. Based on the report outputs, Bord Bia, on behalf of the Irish meat industry, will now move to conducting further deep dive analysis on five markets across Asia and Mexico.

Countries including Australia, Chile, China, Hong Kong, Iran Mexico and Japan are earmarked for meat exports, while China, Japan, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia are some of the countries dairy exports will be targetting. Launching the reports, Minister Creed said: “The publication of today’s reports represent the most detailed and broad ranging study of international opportunity ever undertaken on behalf of the Irish food and drink sector.