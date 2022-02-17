€140m Glanbia cheese plant to go ahead after two-year battle

A two-year planning battle over a planned €140m Co Kilkenny cheese plant concluded yesterday when the Supreme Court dismissed an appeal aimed at overturning planning permission for the project.

First announced in January 2019, Glanbia Ireland – Ireland’s largest dairy processor – and Royal A-ware, a leading global cheese and dairy producer in The Netherlands, plan to build a new continental- cheese manufacturing facility in Belview, Co Kilkenny. It had been hoped the new plant would be operational by last year. However, the project has been mired in planning and legal controversy since its announcement.

The project has come under scrutiny five times: by Kilkenny Co Council, An Bord Pleanála, the High Court, the Court of Appeal, and the Supreme Court.

Opposing the project, An Taisce argued that the upstream consequences of the operation of the proposed factory – namely, the potential environmental effects from milk produced across some 4,500 farms – should have been assessed by the planning authorities under various EU regulations.

An Taisce recently appealed a High Court order refusing to quash An Bord Pleanála’s June 2020 decision.

However, the Supreme Court yesterday ruled that upstream consequences of the proposed factory, specifically from milk production, were not indirect significant effects liable to be assessed under the EIA (Environmental Impact Assessment) Directive or the Habitats Directive.

In the only judgment given by the five-judge court, Mr Justice Gerard Hogan said the plant’s effect on milk supply in the State “remains entirely elusive, contingent and speculative” and cannot be the sort of significant indirect effect described in the EIA Directive.

He said the proper scope of the EIA Directive should not be “artificially expanded” beyond its remit, requiring the identification and assessment of the direct and indirect significant environmental effects of a specific project.

He said the directive should not be conscripted into the general fight against climate change by being made to do the work of other legislative measures.

Glanbia Ireland welcomed the decision. Chief executive Jim Bergin said the company can now bring its project to fruition.

“This project is in line with Government policy and is critical to our market diversification post-Brexit,” he said. “Getting the plant into production as soon as possible is now of huge importance to our 4,500 farm families supplying their milk to Glanbia Ireland, every day.

“This significant project was due to commence production in March of this year and the two-year delay is causing very negative impacts on our farm families. Our team is now focused on getting the plant into production for the 2024 season.”

Bergin said Glanbia Ireland was “extremely grateful” to joint venture partners Royal A-ware for their “patience” over the past two years.

In a statement, An Taisce said it noted and respected the decision. It said it had made the appeal in the belief that the tests and structures in place were insufficient. “Our overriding reaction is of continuing concern. Regrettably, the issues raised by this case have not gone away.”

The case had also caused controversy at a political level, with Taoiseach Micheál Martin, in May last year, among a host of politicians to call on An Taisce to cease its objections.

Yesterday, Fine Gael’s south-east TDs and senators said they hoped it was the “end of the road for objections”.

“The long delay is regrettable and was wholly avoidable. It clearly demonstrates there is an element within An Taisce that are anti-business and anti-rural,” they said in a joint statement.

IFA president Tim Cullinan said the decision of the Supreme Court to give the green light to the Glanbia cheese plant should be respected by everybody.



