Adaptable 132ac residential Westmeath holding back on the market for €1.2m

It has 600m road frontage on to the old N4, allowing for plenty of access, with 180m frontage on to the Killucan road at the rear.

Made up of fine dry grazing ground, the holding is divided into nine fields by traditional hedgerow.

On the outskirts of Kinnegad, the farm is 7km from Killucan, 18km from Mullingar and 62km from Dublin.

Griffinstown House

An extensive yard has a wide range of buildings including a four-column shed with double lean-tos, a four-column shed with a single lean-to, a three-column haybarn, a garage, a fuel shed and two silage pits.

In its heyday this yard was at the centre of an impressive beef operation.

The residence is a solid two-storey farmhouse in liveable condition, although any new owner will want to put their own mark on it.

The accommodation includes a porch leading to a hallway that in turns leads to a sitting room, dining room and a living room. The downstairs also has a kitchen and shower and a guest WC.

The family bathroom is on the first floor along with four bedrooms, one of which has ensuite facilities.

According to auctioneer Padraic Murtagh of James L Murtagh, the holding is suitable for tillage, beef or dairy.

The property can be bought in lots and as an entire. The house and outbuildings on 5.8ac makes up one lot and is guided at €250,000.

The major portion of the land extending to 76.3ac with frontage on to the N4 along with much of the yard makes up the second lot and is guided at €700,000.

A third parcel extending to 50.3ac with frontage on to the Killucan road has a guide of €250,000, while these two lots together make up 126.34ac and can be bought as a unit at €950,000.

Mullingar

Mr Murtagh is also handling the sale of a 30ac parcel of ground at Tullaniskey near Mullingar. The roadside farm is in one large field and would make an ideal addition to an existing holding.

Guided at €300,000 the price represents agricultural values, but Mr Murtagh points out the place has definite development potential. The property at Tullaniskey will be sold at auction at the Greville Arms Hotel, Mullingar at 3pm on Friday, December 6.

Indo Farming