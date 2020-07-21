Accidents can have an added layer of trauma for farmers, says specialist

On average, the National Rehabilitation Hospital (NRH) in Dun Laoghaire treats four patients who have suffered life-altering injuries in farm accidents per year. The average age of these patients is 49 and they are primarily admitted with a spinal cord Injury or limb amputation.

Maeve Nolan, a clinical psychologist at the hospital, says the stories of the farmers admitted to the NRH are many and varied, but "whatever the cause, the impact is massive - for the farmer, the family and the local community."

A sudden disability is never welcome and usually necessitates a change of direction in terms of lifestyle, career and aspirations.

And there is an extra layer of trauma and tragedy for farmers where lifestyle, career and aspirations are all intertwined and wrapped up in the land, the outdoors and the sheer physicality of the work, says Dr Nolan.

Resilience

"One farmer told us that it used to take him seven and a half minutes to get from his bed to the yard and after the accident it could take him an hour and a half.

"And yet the resilience, the gritty determination and the motivation to resume engagement in farming activities is ever present and impressive.

"The need for support with personal care, showering and toileting in the morning can be challenging and disruptive of busy routines."

She also says that personal responsibility and shame features too.

And Kathleen Kelly, a senior social worker on the spinal team at the NRH, says being unable to drive is a particular issue for many.

"One man, caught driving his tractor down the road following a severe brain injury, said brightly: 'Well, I was told I couldn't drive my car!'

"Another told us about his neighbours who had welded together a special lift to enable him to get into his tractor, while another proudly showed pictures of a large trench in an outdoor area, built to allow him to carry out a level-access transfer from his wheelchair."

