A fine spread in Roscommon - 126.4ac grazing farm guided at over €700,000

During the recent fine weather, it was a relief to get out of the car to walk land. I arrived in the lovely village of Athleague in Co Roscommon on one of the hottest days to meet Ivan Connaughton, local auctioneer and currently the Mayor of Roscommon.

Athleague is 8km from Roscommon town and 8km from Ballygar and would be familiar to many farmers as home to the Kepak meat plant.

In typical rural tradition Ivan's mother Josephine has the dinner ready when I land. His father Martin is at hand to give the benefit of his many years at the auctioneering business and on the council, while Josephine keeps an ear cocked to make sure he doesn't lose the run of himself.

Neighbours come and go, a grandchild plays around and the phone never stops in this open house in Athleague.

With a fine dinner on board it was time to walk a few perches of ground - a 126.4ac grazing farm was the order of the day. We drive a kilometre from the village and turn from the Ballygar Road on to the Rookwood Bridge Road.

The farm at Corramore, Gorteenclough is at both sides of the road with some frontage on to the Ballygar Road.

The holding comprises the best of upland with some acreage sloping down to be bounded by the river Suck on two sides as it meanders around that part of the county. The land is mainly high, dry ground with a gentle undulation.

Where it slopes down to the river it is currently dry but under more normal Irish weather conditions I imagine it would be somewhat softer.