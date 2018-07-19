Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Thursday 19 July 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

A fine spread in Roscommon - 126.4ac grazing farm guided at over €700,000

Corramore, Athleague, Co. Roscommon
Corramore, Athleague, Co. Roscommon
Jim O'Brien

Jim O'Brien

During the recent fine weather, it was a relief to get out of the car to walk land. I arrived in the lovely village of Athleague in Co Roscommon on one of the hottest days to meet Ivan Connaughton, local auctioneer and currently the Mayor of Roscommon.

Athleague is 8km from Roscommon town and 8km from Ballygar and would be familiar to many farmers as home to the Kepak meat plant.

In typical rural tradition Ivan's mother Josephine has the dinner ready when I land. His father Martin is at hand to give the benefit of his many years at the auctioneering business and on the council, while Josephine keeps an ear cocked to make sure he doesn't lose the run of himself.

Neighbours come and go, a grandchild plays around and the phone never stops in this open house in Athleague.

With a fine dinner on board it was time to walk a few perches of ground - a 126.4ac grazing farm was the order of the day. We drive a kilometre from the village and turn from the Ballygar Road on to the Rookwood Bridge Road.

The farm at Corramore, Gorteenclough is at both sides of the road with some frontage on to the Ballygar Road.

The holding comprises the best of upland with some acreage sloping down to be bounded by the river Suck on two sides as it meanders around that part of the county. The land is mainly high, dry ground with a gentle undulation.

Where it slopes down to the river it is currently dry but under more normal Irish weather conditions I imagine it would be somewhat softer.

Also Read

A contractor was busy baling a field of strong hay and rushes on the lower ground bounding the meat factory. This will make the finest bedding come the winter.

High ground

The high ground making up most of the land has just delivered a crop of hay and was golden as we walked it.

Fenced with traditional hedgerow that could do with some tidying, the fields are in good-sized, manageable divisions. The property is the subject of an executor sale and was rented for a number of years but is in good order.

The residence is a typical rural bungalow built about 40 years ago and now in need of renovation and refurbishment.

The accommodation includes a hallway, sitting room, kitchen, dining room, bathroom and three bedrooms. A garage/store is located to the rear of the house

The property can be bought as an entire or in lots, with the house on 1ac forming one lot.

The second lot is a parcel of 85.54ac adjacent to the house. With an old farmyard and a derelict dwelling, it is made up mainly of elevated grazing ground running down to the Suck, where it has plenty of frontage. About 60ac is in good grazing with about 25ac in callow land. The parcel has road frontage on to the Rookwood Bridge Road.

Across the road from the dwelling is a 24.7ac piece of ground that is mainly elevated and also slopes to the Suck as it meanders around to this side of the farm.

The portion has road frontage on to the Rookwood Bridge Road and on to the Athleague to Ballygar road. A final piece extends to 15ac and is located at the end of a lane a short distance from the main farm, with more frontage on to the river.

The entire is guided by Ivan Conaughton at between €750,000 and €800,000 or €6,000 to 6,500/ac.

"This is as fine a farm of ground as we have sold around here and there will be interest in the lots and in the entire. The house on 1ac will be attractive to local people, those working in the meat factory or in Roscommon," he said.

The private treaty sale is jointly handled by Ivan Connaughton and Moran and Co auctioneers.

A 126ac holding by the banks of the River Suck is on the market at €6,000/ac, writes Jim O'Brien

Indo Farming

FarmIreland.ie


Top Stories

Eugene Crehan pictured with Michael Whelan (Owner of the 1966 vintage Claas harverter), Peter Niland, Jonathan Regan, Oisin Crehan and Padraig Booth ready to harvest winter barley in Mountbellew, Co Galway. The harvester was rolled out for the launch of the Mountbellew Vintage Festival which takes place on July 29. Photo: David Walsh

Winter barley harvest is well ahead of schedule but yields vary
Farmer Ronnie Hazlett at the scene where he and his son George were involved in a slurry accident.

It's a miracle we're alive, says farmer nearly killed with son after inhaling...
Robin Talbot, Beef Farmer, at the Ploughing Championships.

Robin Talbot: There will be no second cut for us this year
Stock Image

Teagasc says some farmers may only have half the fodder needed for winter
Stock Image

New laws drive rise in licence test inspectors
9/6/2018 Dowra Mart Sheep Mart Photo Brian Farrell

Sheep farmers urged to avoid panic-selling
Stock Image

Farmers facing fodder and Brexit 'nightmare scenario'