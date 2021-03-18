€20/hd dairy beef calf measure 'a step in right direction'

The core action of the programme is a payment of €20/hd payable on dairy beef calves born after January 1, 2021

The newly announced €5m Dairy Beef Calf measure – which is open to dairy farmers and farmers who purchase dairy calves – is “a decisive step in the right direction”, ICMSA president Pat McCormack has stated.

The core action of the programme is a payment of €20/hd payable on dairy beef calves born after January 1, 2021, which are weighed with the minimum age of weighing being 12 weeks old – and with the weights to be submitted by November 1 2021 to ICBF.

While the farm leader warned that the measure would clearly need to be “expanded and developed” in future years, he nonetheless noted that with the returns from dairy beef production more positive than suckler beef production, it was in “everyone’s best interest to develop a strong dairy beef calf programme”.

McCormack said: “Given the growth in the dairy herd, there is an increased availability of dairy beef calves and the programme recognises ICMSA’s argument for better integration between the dairy and beef sectors.

“ICMSA had proposed a more ambitious programme which we still believe will need to be implemented. But the measure does represent progress and the Department has indicated a willingness to develop this programme in future years.

“It’s a relatively short turnaround so farmers should consider their options and make their application before the closing date. We think that this scheme will be popular and possibly over-subscribed, so the minister must ensure that sufficient funding is made available to keep the payment of €20/calf,” he said.

The new €5m Dairy Beef Calf measure under the new Beef Sector Efficiency Pilot is not open for applications. The closing date for application is Monday April 26 – and the payment is subject to a maximum of 20 calves per farmer.

Income support

Announcing the scheme this week the Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue said its objective is to increase the economic and environmental efficiency of beef from the dairy herd – and to facilitate further the integration of the dairy and beef sectors by providing support for farmers who are rearing progeny from the dairy herd.

Noting the “strong potential” for better integration of dairy and beef systems, the minister said the measure will provide a new income stream for beef farmers when added to the recently announced €40 million BEEP-S scheme for sucklers.

"This €45 million package as a whole will support livestock farmers to improve the economic and environmental performance of their herds, while providing valuable income support for the sector.

“I am committed to the long-term support of sustainable beef farming in this country, as it plays a huge role in the economy of rural Ireland.”

