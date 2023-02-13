€12.5m announced for the repair and improvement of rural roads and laneways

Over €12.5m is now available for repairing and improving rural roads and laneways, it was announced today.

Galway, Mayo, Cork and Donegal have been allocated the highest levels of funding with €1,204,736 available to Galway, Mayo will be able to avail of €1,004,736 and Cork will be able to avail of €1,065,151. Donegal has been allocated €940,509.

Kildare, Laois, Leitrim, Longford, Louth and Monaghan have been allocated the lowest levels of funding with each getting €304,736.

The funding will support the continued improvement of non-public roads and lanes that are not normally maintained by the local authorities.

It will be complemented by a local financial contribution from landowners/householders, as well as local authority resources, according to the Department of Rural and Community Development.

To be eligible under the scheme, roads must be non-public and provide access to parcels of agricultural land, or provide access for harvesting purposes (including turf or seaweed) for two or more persons, or they must be non-public roads leading to important community amenities such as graveyards, beaches, piers and mountains.

Roads serving only houses or buildings occupied or used by persons not engaged in agriculture and roads leading to commercial enterprises are not eligible under the scheme.

Local authorities are responsible for identifying and prioritising roads for improvement works under the scheme, in consultation with residents/landowners, according to the Department of Rural and Community Development.

The financial contribution provided by the household/landowner is set at 10pc of the estimated cost for eligible roads with up to and including five households/landowners, and 15pc for those roads with six or more households/landowners.

The maximum amount that any household/landowner is required to contribute is capped at €1,200.

Announcing the funding today, Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys urged each local authority to use the funding and complete the repair works on the selected roads as soon as possible.

“Local connectivity is absolutely vital for our rural communities and this investment will benefit the lives of families in every single county.

"We all know parts of rural Ireland that can be difficult to access because the road or laneway is in need of repair,” she said.

“The Local Improvement Scheme is about making people’s lives that bit easier, ensuring we have good access to homes, farms and our local amenities... Ensuring more and more people can live work and raise a family in rural communities throughout Ireland.”