€12.5m announced for the repair and improvement of rural roads and laneways

Galway, Mayo, Cork and Donegal have been allocated the highest funding for their rural roadways and lanes under the new scheme. Expand

Galway, Mayo, Cork and Donegal have been allocated the highest funding for their rural roadways and lanes under the new scheme.

Tamara Fitzpatrick Twitter Email

Over €12.5m is now available for repairing and improving rural roads and laneways, it was announced today.

Galway, Mayo, Cork and Donegal have been allocated the highest levels of funding with €1,204,736 available to Galway, Mayo will be able to avail of €1,004,736 and Cork will be able to avail of €1,065,151. Donegal has been allocated €940,509.

