123ac Tipp farm sale marks end of an era

The sale of a 123ac farm at Lisnagaul near Bansha in Tipperary will mark the end of an era in farming for the O'Brien family.

It began at Shannonvale, Templebrien, near Clonakilty where Ted O'Brien's family farm was located. In the early 1960s, Ted realised a second income was needed to supplement the farm, so he applied for a job as a beet agent with the sugar factory in Mallow.

He cycled 60 miles to the interview in Mallow and cycled home having secured the position. He subsequently became a highly respected advisor and crop assessor among the farmers of West Cork.

Ted continued to farm the home place while working as a beet agent and expanded his agricultural interests with rented land. In 1978 he and his family sold up in Clonakilty and bought the 123ac residential roadside holding at Lisnagaul in the Glen of Aherlow, which he farmed until he retired in 1996. The property was rented to careful tenants since then and is now for sale.

Located 13km from Cahir and 3.5km from Bansha on the Lisvernane road, the holding includes a lovely two-storey traditional farmhouse and a yard with a number of solid, but dated, outbuildings. It will be sold at auction with a guide price of €1.1m.

The residence, on a 1,500 sq ft footprint, comprises an entrance hall, sitting room, dining room, kitchen, a utility room and a shower room downstairs. Upstairs are four bedrooms and a bathroom.

The yard is made up of a range of buildings and has its own independent access. The buildings include a four-column haybarn with two lean-to cubicle sheds, a three-column cubicle shed, a two-bay lean-to shed, a number of stone-built stables and a silage apron. In a former life, the place was a dairy farm where cows were milked up to 1986; a disused milking parlour and dairy are testament to the farm's past.

Divided by the R663 roadway, the holding has good road frontage while the lands are described by auctioneer Matthew Ryan as of very good quality, all in pasture, well sheltered and well fenced.