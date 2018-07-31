115,000 country homes lose out on broadband as companies split

More` than 100,000 rural homes are to be the first casualties in the break-up of the consortium which had planned to supply high-speed broadband to nine towns across Ireland.

Telecoms firms Enet and SSE - which have split over the Government's separate National Broadband Plan - have walked away from a recent pledge to connect 115,000 regional homes and businesses to high-speed broadband.

The abandonment of the €100m pledge means Eir will have a monopoly in the areas promised, focused principally on western and north-western towns such as Ballinasloe, Roscommon Town, Manorhamilton, Bundoran, Ballyshannon, Donegal Town, Ballybofey, Stranorlar and Buncrana.

The move will come as an embarrassment to Communications Minister Denis Naughten, who publicly launched the Enet-SSE fibre broadband scheme late last year, describing it as "world-class superfast high-speed broadband" which would "ensure communities are sustained and business can flourish in towns and rural Ireland". He also praised the "choice and competition" that rural broadband users would get from the "commitment from Enet and SSE".

The regional broadband network also promised 700 jobs.

In a statement to the Irish Independent, Enet distanced its abandonment of its €100m regional broadband rollout from its credibility in moving forward with the separate €1bn National Broadband Plan rural network.

"There is no correlation between the regional broadband initiative and the NBP," said a spokesman for Enet. "Enet and the wider consortium members are fully committed to the National Broadband Plan." The spokesman added the regional project "remains under review".