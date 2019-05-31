10 steps to cutting your silage bill

Walk every acre to be mown before allowing a contractor on to the land. This really is in your own interests. Many contractors are using self-propelled mowers and harvesters worth north of €250,000, and stray objects like fencing posts or wire can cause huge damage.

2 CONSIDER PROVIDING A MEAL

Contractors and their weary drivers appreciate a meal if they are working long hours and days.

It sounds old fashioned, but when the time for payment comes and writing the cheque, the contracting team that was looked after will be more inclined to negotiate.

Stray objects like fencing posts can cause huge damage.

3 GET HELP FOR THE PIT

For pit silage, be sure to have plenty of hands assembled in order to get the pit covered quickly and efficiently.

There is nothing more annoying for a contractor than to have to spend hours covering the pit while the next customer is anxiously waiting for the team to arrive before the weather breaks.

So plan ahead, have the cover ready to go and all tyres at hand.

4 ENSURE PROMPT PAYMENT

Every contractor's favourite customer is the farmer who insists on paying 'going out the gate'.