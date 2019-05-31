10 steps to cutting your silage bill
From buying in bulk to getting help for the pit, these simple steps are vital for keeping costs down
Silage season 2019 has kicked off in earnest over the last week. Mowers are entering fields up and down the country and contractors are reporting big demand for both baled and pit silage. Consider the following 10 steps to get the cheapest bill possible for making good quality silage.
1 WALK YOUR SILAGE GROUND
Walk every acre to be mown before allowing a contractor on to the land. This really is in your own interests. Many contractors are using self-propelled mowers and harvesters worth north of €250,000, and stray objects like fencing posts or wire can cause huge damage.
2 CONSIDER PROVIDING A MEAL
Contractors and their weary drivers appreciate a meal if they are working long hours and days.
It sounds old fashioned, but when the time for payment comes and writing the cheque, the contracting team that was looked after will be more inclined to negotiate.
3 GET HELP FOR THE PIT
For pit silage, be sure to have plenty of hands assembled in order to get the pit covered quickly and efficiently.
There is nothing more annoying for a contractor than to have to spend hours covering the pit while the next customer is anxiously waiting for the team to arrive before the weather breaks.
So plan ahead, have the cover ready to go and all tyres at hand.
4 ENSURE PROMPT PAYMENT
Every contractor's favourite customer is the farmer who insists on paying 'going out the gate'.