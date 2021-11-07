Farmers losing €1m a month in forestry

Farmers are missing out on almost €1m in revenue each month due to the ongoing timber licencing crisis, according to a senior industry figure.

A backlog within the Department of Agriculture of thousands of licence applications for forestry work such as planting and felling has led to 100,000 tonnes of lost log revenues per annum, according to Mark McAuley, director of Ibec’s Forest Industries Ireland.

That equates to approximately €1m in lost revenue to forestry growers, mainly farmers, each month, he said.

The backlog - currently at about 5,000 licences – had also led to an estimated €70m per annum in lost revenue for Irish sawmills and a 700,000 tonne shortfall of Irish wood over the past two years.

“That is a lot of Irish wood that has not come to market at a time when prices are very strong. The trees are still there but many of these farmers will have missed out on their optimum time to sell.”

Read More

High prices internationally meant that Irish growers were missing a big opportunity at a time when a lot of European supply, particularly from Scandinavia, was being sent to markets such as the US.

“This was a once in a generation opportunity to grow market share in the UK in particular, where we have a 6pc or 7pc share,” he said.

McAuley said there has been progress with regard to tackling the licensing crisis which has dogged the industry for the past two years. But, he said, new licence applications were coming in so fast that it was proving difficult for department officials to clear the backlog.

The delays and bureaucracy around forestry were discouraging farmers from planting trees, he said.

“They can switch with ease between barley, wheat, oats, dairying or beef but if they want to plant trees they are entering into a really stringent regime and this is putting them off.”

Read More

This would ultimately prove detrimental to the country’s plans to hugely reduce carbon emissions, he said.

“We need to get back to planting trees here because it’s baked into our arithmetic in terms of going carbon neutral by mid-century,” he said.