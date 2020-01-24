Fallon & Byrne parts ways with founders

The founders of the high-end food retailer Fallon & Byrne have left the business.

The move comes after the shock closure of a branch in Rathmines in Dublin earlier this month.

An existing investor group, led by SuperQuinn veteran Frank Murphy and restaurateur Brian Fallon, a former president of the Restaurant Association of Ireland, has committed to further investment to expand the chain’s main Exchequer Street store in Dublin city centre.

In a statement, the company said the investors have negotiated a deal with the original owners of the business, Paul Byrne and Fiona McHugh that will see the two exit the business.

Planning permission was granted by An Bord Pleanála this week for expansion across three floors of the Exchequer Street building which will add a total of 5,000 sq. feet after the brand signed a new 25-year lease on the building last year.

A Dun Laoghaire outlet of Fallon & Byrne will also continue to operate as normal. Earlier this month the group shut the 10,000 sq ft Fallon & Byrne restaurant and food hall outlet in Rathmines which had opened in The Swan Shopping Centre in 2017 after a hugely expensive kit-out.

Fallon & Byrne was established in 2006 by property developer, Paul Byrne and his wife, Fiona McHugh, a former editor of the Irish edition of the Sunday Times.

In April last year, the company announced that it was seeking to raise in the region of €6m to help finance an expansion plan that would see it double in size.

