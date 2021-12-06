Facebook’s Irish boss steps down

The head of Facebook’s Irish office, Gareth Lambe, is to leave the tech multinational.

Mr Lambe is also vice president of international business planning and operations at Facebook, recently rebranded as Meta.

He said that he will not leave the company until the second quarter of next year, which is to allow enough time for the company to find his successor.

Mr Lambe said that he currently has no other job lined up.

“I have no plans other than to take time off after an incredible ten years,” he said.

“After a decade at Meta I am moving on next year.”

Mr Lambe has been the full-time head of the Irish office since 2015, having taken over as interim boss in 2013. His other main role in Meta gives him a senior position in picking international locations and properties.

The company is currently developing its new European headquarters on the 14-acre office campus in Ballsbridge. The new complex will have space for 7,000 employees. Around 6,000 people work for Meta’s operations in Ireland. The company has 3,000 staff, most of which are housed at its current headquarters in Grand Canal Square. It also has a data centre in Clonee, Co Meath, and runs Facebook Reality Labs in Cork.

The most recently filed accounts for Meta in Ireland showed a rise in revenue booked at its Irish office in 2020, up €6.3bn to €40.6bn. The accounts also say that its profit before tax in Ireland grew from €482m in 2019 to €890m in 2020, an increase of 85pc. Like some other tech multinational that base international headquarters in Ireland, Meta’s accounting process here offshores most of the declared revenue for tax purposes elsewhere. It paid €267m in corporation tax here last year, compared to €173m in 2019.

“It has been the personal and professional experience of a lifetime working at this amazing company for the last ten years, from 300 employees in Ireland when I joined to over 3,000 now,” said Mr Lambe.

“The scaling and growth has of course been a highlight but what I will most miss is the culture and the people. Here in Ireland we have incredibly talented and passionate people working across the family of apps in sales, infrastructure, safety, finance, VR and AR research and more than 50 other teams. With 120 nationalities, Meta Ireland is bursting with diverse talent. I look forward to observing the strategic pivot to the metaverse, and here in Ireland seeing the evolution of our 14-acre Ballsbridge campus into a state-of-the-art collaborative environment.”

Mr Lambe is also the president of the American Chamber, which encourages foreign direct investment into Ireland.

“We are grateful for the tremendous contribution Gareth has made to Meta over the past ten years, and we wish him the very best in his next role,” said a Meta spokesperson.