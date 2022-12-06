Facebook moderation slower to police celebrities and businesses

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg leaving The Merrion Hotel in Dublin with Nick Clegg (right) after a meeting with politicians to discuss regulation of social media and harmful content.

Meta’s oversight board has sharply criticised the social networking giant for going too softly on moderating celebrities and public figures compared to everyone else.

In a report published today, the advisory body — set up by Meta as an independent group to police Facebook’s moderation practices — said that Meta had given too much latitude to high profile accounts “to satisfy” its own “business concerns”.

In one example of business-centric “unequal treatment”, it noted that Facebook had given extra leeway to the Brazilian footballer Neymar for posting unauthorised nude images, only removing the content and not disabling the account, before announcing an economic deal with Neymar to stream games exclusively on Facebook Gaming and share video content “to his more than 166 million Instagram fans.”

“While Meta told the Board that cross-check aims to advance Meta's human rights commitments, we found that the programme appears more directly structured to satisfy business concerns,” the report said.

The oversight board added that misinformation or content that breaks Facebook’s rules can also be left online to do damage, because of the company’s current system.

It criticised Meta’s ‘cross-check’ system, which is designed to give a second look at content marked for potential removal. Because this cross-check requires more considered human adjudication, flagged content — which would otherwise be taken down immediately to prevent viral harm — can be left to linger online.

“On average, it can take more than five days to reach a decision on content” from high profile and commercially important users, it said. “That means that content identified as breaking Meta’s rules is left up on Facebook and Instagram when it is most viral and could cause harm.”

The oversight board recommended that if Meta is to give some accounts extra consideration before taking flagged content down, it should prioritise “expression that is important for human rights, including expression which is of special public importance” completely separately from the company’s own business interests.

“While there are clear criteria for including business partners and government leaders, users whose content is likely to be important from a human rights perspective, such as journalists and civil society organisations, have less clear paths to access the programme,” it said.

“The Board understands that Meta is a business, but by providing extra protection to certain users selected largely according to business interests, cross-check allows content which would otherwise be removed quickly to remain up for a longer period, potentially causing harm.”