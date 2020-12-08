Facebook eyes €302m in Irish and EU regulatory fines

Facebook Ireland says it has put aside €302m for possible fines from the Irish Data Protection Commissioner and others across Europe.

The tech giant says that the €302m relates to “amounts identified for administrative fines arising from various regulatory compliance matters principally under investigation by the relevant data protection supervisory authorities”.

Facebook is currently being probed in over 10 separate statutory inquiries by Helen Dixon’s office, spanning issues across its separate divisions: Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp.

Helen Dixon’s office has recently indicated that fines “are coming” for some of the big tech giants. Last year, she began hiring specialist legal expertise to help advise on the size of potential fines.

The Irish DPC is also expected to announce its conclusion on a potential fine for Twitter in the coming days.

Facebook’s newly-published accounts say that its revenue grew by €8.8bn last year, up from €25.5bn in 2018 to €34.3bn in 2019.

The company recorded a profit increase of 33pc from €361.3m in 2018 to €481.88m in 2019, according to the company’s accounts.

Its tax rate for the year was €173.2m, which included a €53m exceptional tax “agreement with authorities to resolve certain tax matters relating to prior tax years”, according to the company.

“Ireland is an important hub for global innovation, which we continue to grow and invest in through our International Headquarters, small business support and community contributions,” said Gareth Lambe, fead of Facebook Ireland.

“This year, we contributed over €6.4 million directly to Irish communities and SMEs affected by Covid, through our small business grants and donations to NGOs, in particular those that provide mental health support and resources. We partnered with organisations such as Culture Ireland and Meath Library Service to help fund important initiatives for their communities. We also provided the HSE with free advertising for its Covid related public health messaging campaign on our platforms.”

