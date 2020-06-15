'Extremely regrettable' - Aer Lingus chief disappointed at leaked document for changes to workplace practices

Aer Lingus chief executive Sean Doyle said it’s “extremely regrettable” that a document prepared by management that will see sweeping changes to workplace practices at the airline was leaked last week before discussions with unions were completed.

“It is extremely regrettable that the document has been put into the public domain and that there has been media coverage of some of the detail of the document before these discussions fully concluded,” he told staff this afternoon.

“It had been my intention to wait until the discussions were fully finalised before communicating the detail directly to you,” he added.

Unions have been given a deadline of 6pm today to indicate whether or not they will back the proposals from management. While Siptu said it could not ballot members, Forsa said that it is balloting cabin crew members via post, and will make the outcome known to Aer Lingus on Monday next week.

Mr Doyle said he received emails over the weekend from some staff members which indicated that there were some misunderstandings about what management proposals entail.

“Discussions have taken place over many weeks with the group of unions,” he said. “During this time, we have continued to pay all of our staff at 50pc, despite our level of operations continuing at approximately 5pc.”

Mr Doyle said it was “clearly understood” between Aer Lingus and the group of unions that the full discussions process needed to conclude by the end of last week, so that either the agreed outcome “or the alternative” of pay cuts and layoffs could be implemented from June 21.

He added that there was “no question” of the process continuing into this week for a ballot or any other purpose.

The chief executive said the measures planned for the airline will support it through the crisis and help it through a rebuilding process that will be required “for many years to come”.

Aer Lingus is planning changes for work practices in ground operations, maintenance for cabin crew.

“In the context of the unprecedented crisis we face, these are a very balanced, limited and reasonable set of measures,” said Mr Doyle.

He said that under the proposals, pay for staff will be maintained at 50pc for all staff previously advised of a layoff. For staff previously advised of a reduction to 30pc of pay, it will also be maintained at 50pc.

Pay will increase as the level of work at the airline increases, said Mr Doyle, meaning that if operations move to 60pc of normal, pay will increase to 60pc, and so on.

“The idea that pay if frozen at 50pc until 2022 is not correct,” he said. Pay will continue to be restored up to 95pc of pay.

A mechanism for dealing for the recovery of any overpayments will be thrashed out before the final 5pc is restored.

“There will also be discussions in late 2021 to finalise the financial recognition to apply in early 2022 to recognise the contribution of Aer Lingus employees in delivery the required changes in the proposal,” said Mr Doyle.

He added that the timing of when pay will be restored will be based on a number of factors, including the lifting of the 14-day quarantine period that applies in Ireland, the easing of travel restrictions in Ireland, the pace at which demand for our services returns, the reintroduction of more scheduled flights and the need for increased working hours to meet that future demand and restoration of the airline’s services

Online Editors