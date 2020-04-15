Exports fall sharply in February on pharmaceuticals hit

There was a sharp fall in Irish exports in February, according to data from the Central Statistics Office, although it appears that this was a result of sharp drops in chemicals and pharmaceuticals sales that account for nearly half of all exports rather than the coronavirus.

Seasonally adjusted exports fell by €2.2bn or 16pc €11.6bn.

Irish exports to China, which are tiny proportion of the overall number, actually rose from a year ago €1.7bn in January and February of this year from €1.15bn in the same period of 2019.

Chinese factories closed at the start of February for the Lunar New Year and many did not reopen as the coronavirus roiled the country.

But the biggest hits to exports illustrate Ireland’s dependence on a small number of product lines that are largely sold in the US.

Exports to the United States took a €700mn hit from February last year.

Exports of organic chemicals decreased by €560mn to €2.3bn,319 million in February 2020 compared with February 2019, accounting for 20pc of total exports while exports of Medical and pharmaceutical products, 29pc of the total, also decreased by €578 million to €3.4bn.

Online Editors