Explainer: Is saving Gamestop from short sellers a peasants’ revolt against Wall Street or an internet meme that will leave little guys carrying big losses?

Elon Musk drove the shares higher yesterday, but retail buyers are in a dangerous spot

SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet for the Axel Springer media award, in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020.

Jon Ihle

What is going on with Gamestop?

US video game retailer Gamestop is the world's first purely viral stock market surge, with more volume traded yesterday than any other shares on the planet. About $20bn changed hands as shares were bought and sold by mostly small investors plugged into online message boards like Reddit.

In theory it makes the sleepy, old economy video game store the hottest investment on the planet - not because financial analysts believe in it, but because a critical mass of highly motivated retail investors have decided to back it against what many of them see as an attack by so called short sellers, hedge funds that think the shares were overvalued.

