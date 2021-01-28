Explainer: Is saving Gamestop from short sellers a peasants’ revolt against Wall Street or an internet meme that will leave little guys carrying big losses?

What is going on with Gamestop?

US video game retailer Gamestop is the world's first purely viral stock market surge, with more volume traded yesterday than any other shares on the planet. About $20bn changed hands as shares were bought and sold by mostly small investors plugged into online message boards like Reddit.

In theory it makes the sleepy, old economy video game store the hottest investment on the planet - not because financial analysts believe in it, but because a critical mass of highly motivated retail investors have decided to back it against what many of them see as an attack by so called short sellers, hedge funds that think the shares were overvalued.

Before yesterday, Gamestop shares had climbed 641pc in just two weeks. That's six-four-one. On Wednesday the share price more than doubled when markets opened as more investors piled in, driving Gamestop's market capitalisation to $25bn. At the beginning of the year, the company was valued at just $1.5bn. No-one thinks Gamestop is worth $25bn.

How did this happen?

Well, Mr Musk tweeted about it overnight on Tuesday, kicking off a buying frenzy. But the Gamestop train left the station weeks ago. He just shovelled more coal into the furnace.

At the dawn of 2021, Gamestop was just another unloved stock. It was so unloved, in fact, that it had attracted a lot of hedge fund short sellers. Short sellers are investors that believe a stock will go down. They do not invest hoping shares will go up. Instead, they borrow stock from shareholders, sell it into the market and buy it back after it drops, booking the difference as a profit. Often they issue negative reports about the stock to support their investment thesis.

For reasons best known to themselves, the 4.3m members of the Reddit forum r/wallstreetbets took against the short sellers, buying in such numbers that Gamestop's stock price took off. This created what is known as a 'short squeeze', when short sellers have to close out their positions due to losses on borrowed stock. Many of the buyers use Robinhood to buy and sell shares, it is an easy to use smart phone app that has exploded in popularity in the US during the lockdowns.

Why do day traders on Reddit care?

In the idealised version of a stock market, you have buyers and sellers with different views about the fundamental value of listed companies. Before Reddit discovered it, Gamestop could be analysed in the standard way - in terms of revenue and profits, strategy and management, competitors and opportunities.

But the Reddit hoards do not seem to be motivated by fundamental analysis. It's hard to believe the stock was trading at just 6pc of its true value until these networked retail investors found the bargain of the century.

Various explanations have been put forward by market commentators. The two most persuasive are that Gamestop is a gambling token, like Bitcoin or tulip futures, or that Gamestop Redditors are part of an anti-Wall Street movement, loosely organised around hitting big money where it hurts.

Yet the phenomenon can't be completely separated from the arrival of accessible retail share trading platforms like Robinhood. The commission-free app has brought stock trading to the masses like nothing before it.

Theoretically more traders and more liquidity should make price discovery more efficient, but the opposite seems to be happening. Robinhood has encouraged herd behaviour, such as stampedes into penny stocks and massive bets on beaten down shares like Gamestop and cinema company AMC.

Is this good news for the company?

While most CEOs prefer their stock to go up, Gamestop's George Sherman can't be happy about this development, unconnected as it is to anything the company is or is not doing. From the point of view of the buyers, Gamestop is a meme. To them, the company itself is an empty signifier with a price attached.

The skyrocketing share price does represent an opportunity to raise new equity from shareholders to invest in the company. Indeed, activist investors had started building positions in Gamestop last year with a plan to do precisely that. But the temptation for an activist shareholder to simply cash out now with a massive return must be overwhelming.

What happens next?

The Redditors get squashed, that's what.

Ironically, the sharks of Wall Street smell blood in the water and fund managers are already capitalising on the momentum of so-called 'dumb money' to trade in and out of these shares, too.

Eventually the retail mob will find a new object of obsession and move on. The tide will go out on this tsunami of Redditor money and anyone left standing on the shore is going to get swamped.

To long-term holders of Gamestop shares, coming back down to sea level will probably be welcome. To anyone who tried to surf the wave and didn't bail out in time, it's going to be turbulent, to say the least.