Explainer: has Europe just stripped Ireland’s data watchdog of its Facebook powers?

Is Ireland’s position as Europe’s top tech regulator busted?

That’s what many are asking after today’s ruling from Europe’s highest court.

In a nutshell, the Court said that any data watchdog in any EU country can take action against the likes of Facebook or Google, even though they’re headquartered in Ireland.

But before German regulators punch the air in victory, the decision comes with a list of caveats that might leave Ireland’s regulatory supremacy largely intact.

The ruling says that the ‘one stop shop’ system that critics of Irish data enforcement hate so much will remain a baseline throughout the EU. Where countries other than the one in which a company is headquartered want to take action, they will generally be expected to do so in consultation with the ‘main’ country. So where Belgium or Germany or France want to challenge Facebook or Google on a major data enforcement matter, it would be unlikely they could do so without at least some involvement from Dublin’s DPC.

Secondly, a narrow reading of the decision might conclude that the Court is simply codifying what already happens in a lot of data privacy cases across EU borders. The Irish DPC, for example, has been back and forth with other countries’ data regulators over issues such as last year’s Twitter fine or the upcoming Whatsapp decision. Although slightly different to cases where a complaint originates in a different country to the one with the company’s ‘main’ regulator, the principle is similar: it’s good to talk.

Big cross-border data enforcement decisions, the Court said, “require close, sincere and effective cooperation between those authorities, in order to ensure consistent and homogeneous protection of the rules”.

But the kernel of the ‘one-stop shop’, it said, will endure.

“With respect to cross-border processing, the GDPR provides for the one-stop shop mechanism,” it said.

“As a general rule, the GDPR guarantees in this respect the competence of the lead supervisory authority for the adoption of a decision finding that an instance of cross-border processing is an infringement of the rules laid down by that regulation. The competence of the other supervisory authorities concerned for the adoption of such a decision, even provisionally, constitutes the exception to the rule.”

Again, though, countries’ data regulators must consult each other.

“In the exercise of its competences, the lead supervisory authority cannot eschew essential dialogue with sincere and effective cooperation with the other supervisory authorities concerned. Accordingly, in the context of that cooperation, the lead supervisory authority may not ignore the views of the other supervisory authorities, and any relevant and reasoned objection made by one of the other supervisory authorities has the effect of blocking, at least temporarily, the adoption of the draft decision of the lead supervisory authority.”

So it looks like there is something in this decision for everyone. European critics of the Irish DPC might feel freshly emboldened to take cases against giants such as Facebook in their own home countries. Helen Dixon, on the other hand, will point to the ruling as a clarification of procedures that are largely already in play around Europe on data enforcement decisions.

One thing looks unlikely, though — any let-up in the Irish DPC’s case load. Even though this Court decision may divert some initial European complaints from being directed at the Dublin regulator in the first instance, data protection complaints are still in their infancy. The online economy is also still in its infancy. Major global platforms are still establishing themselves in Ireland. It looks like a very long shot that the workload for the Irish DPC will lessen anytime soon.