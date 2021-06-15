| 19.2°C Dublin

Explainer: has Europe just stripped Ireland’s data watchdog of its Facebook powers?

While a European Court of Justice decision today opens the door for data complaints against tech giants to be handled outside Ireland, it appears to leave most of the regulatory power in Dublin.

Irish Data Protection Commissioner Helen Dixon. Photo: Adrian Weckler

Is Ireland’s position as Europe’s top tech regulator busted?

That’s what many are asking after today’s ruling from Europe’s highest court.

In a nutshell, the Court said that any data watchdog in any EU country can take action against the likes of Facebook or Google, even though they’re headquartered in Ireland.

