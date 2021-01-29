Exclusive: Google’s top legal gun on content safety, Trump bans, Privacy Shield and global policy

To whom does Google hand its trickiest and most controversial issues?

That would be Kent Walker, the company’s senior vice president for global affairs and its chief legal officer.

A former Clinton administration prosecutor and Harvard graduate, the long-time Google staffer now handles some of the tech giant’s biggest existential problems.

US anti-trust action? That’s Kent.

EU competition queries? That’s Kent, too.

Trust and safety issues? Once again, Kent.

Independent.ie sat down (virtually) with the Californian to talk about some of the bigger issues facing Google: content safety, Trump, anti-trust, transatlantic data, unions.

The interview took place against the backdrop of Mr Walker opening Google’s new Safety Engineering Centre in Dublin, which will ramp up the company’s efforts to tackle ‘harmful’ content, such as child safety and violent extremism, as well as other matters of concern, like ad transparency and botnet research.

The idea is to give regulators and policy makers – from Ireland and Europe – a closer, more open look at what (and why) Google makes the decisions it does around content, from workflow processes to engineering perspectives. It comes ahead of the appointment of Ireland’s new Online Safety Commissioner, which will have substantial powers to fine or sanction Google and other big tech firms around content-safety issues.

But right now, it might be argued that Google’s highest-profile trust and safety content issue comes in the form of a former US president, brooding offline in his Florida lair. Like other big tech platforms, Google won’t let Donald Trump post new material for fear of inciting violence. Its subsidiary, YouTube, has extended Mr Trump’s weekly suspension.

How long will that last?

“Given the fact that there's still potential for violence, we've extended that for another seven days,” Mr Walker says, sticking to YouTube’s position. “We'll continue to watch it and try to judge it in line with the policies and practices we have for everyone.”

Protest: Supporters of former president Donald Trump storm the Capitol Building in Washington on January 6. Photo: Leah Millis/ Reuters

Protest: Supporters of former president Donald Trump storm the Capitol Building in Washington on January 6. Photo: Leah Millis/ Reuters

Not every non-Maga commentator was happy with the decision.

German chancellor Angela Merkel criticised the decision, arguing that we’re all in a dystopian world where the power over public communication is vested in a few key tech company bosses, no matter how righteous the decision.

“This was always going to be a challenging decision,” says Mr Walker. “But I think this was also a somewhat extraordinary set of events that played out in the US Capitol over the course of the last month. You saw the National Guard being deployed for [the presidential] inauguration for first time in living memory.”

The company didn’t have much other choice, he says.

“We want to be consistent in our application of these policies,” he says. “Whenever somebody is doing something that we think creates a risk of violence, one of our core principles is to try to figure out how to act in a socially responsible way. That might be a situation where there's a realistic risk of harm, like this situation, or it might be people spreading misinformation about Covid in a way that undermines public health.”

Donald Trump’s suspension is the tip of the iceberg of what Google deals with. It now has 20,000 people working on content moderation and policy areas.

However, In Europe, content moderation and artificial intelligence may soon not be enough. The passing of the EU’s Digital Services Act will make big tech firms much more responsible for harmful content, regardless of whether they say they tried really hard to prevent it. Ireland is expected to become a key regulatory axis on this content regulation, due to Google’s European base being located in Dublin.

We don't think any one company should be doing this on our own

Mr Walker says that he is “looking forward” for Google to work “more closely” with European authorities on content issues, especially if it provides “clearer guidelines”.

“We don't think any one company should be doing this on our own,” he says. “The more of a structure we can put around it, the better.”

He says that while Google has “made mistakes”, the fundamental problems in trying to moderate content issues are complex.

Kent Walker, Google's SVP for global policy

Kent Walker, Google's SVP for global policy

“We're trying to balance this fundamental challenge between individuals’ ability to express themselves and access content from around the world, which is the promise of the World Wide Web,” he says.

“But there’s also the notion of social responsibility for a platform, for a company. We've always had policies for YouTube and other services around things like terrorism or incitement to violence, but trying to figure out exactly when something crosses that line is, in some cases, not very clear. We're trying to do our best to be responsible in making those decisions in a thoughtful and principled way.”

On this issue, Mr Walker says that Google has a generally decent relationship with regulators, but that sometimes, consistency is hard to achieve.

“We’re seeing tensions between privacy and competition with regulators,” he says. “Privacy regulators tend to want companies to hold information in a one-to-one relationship with a user, where competition regulators tend to want companies to share information with rivals.

"One of our challenges is how to balance those different things and how do it differently in different countries or different regions around the world. Nobody's got the single answer to that question.”

One global issue that may affect Google, more than most tech companies, is the current standoff between the US and the EU on international data flows. The collapse of the ‘Privacy Shield’ agreement last year, followed by a determination by the Irish Data Protection Commissioner that some data flows may now be unlawful, has left half the tech world hanging on an Irish High Court case between the DPC and Facebook.

Trying to figure out exactly when something crosses that line is, in some cases, not very clear.

The problem stems from basic differences between the US, which believes surveillance of digital accounts is proportionate for national security, and the EU, which thinks its an unacceptable overstepping of human privacy rights.

With his legal hat on, does Mr Walker think that a compromise can be arrived at by the two blocs?

“I think there may be a series of incremental changes ahead of potentially longer-term legislative changes that take more time to play out,” he says. “It is a complex issue that they are trying to square between national security concerns and privacy concerns.

"Even within Europe, there are a number of national security laws that are somewhat outside the scope of European privacy. So trying to get alignment between the US and Europe on how they handle that is a big issue.”

There are, however, some encouraging early signs.

“President Biden's new nominee for secretary of commerce, Gina Raimondo, said in her confirmation hearing that she was looking into this as a matter of urgency,” he says. “And there are constructive engagements going on with the European Commission. It's a thing that we have found answers for before.”

Urgency: Gina Raimondo, President Joe Biden's nominee for secretary of commerce, is to look at issues of security and privacy. Photo: REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Urgency: Gina Raimondo, President Joe Biden's nominee for secretary of commerce, is to look at issues of security and privacy. Photo: REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

But weren’t they really just fudges, such as ‘Safe Harbour’ and ‘Privacy Shield’, that were ultimately struck down by European courts?

“You know, some of diplomacy is the art of graceful fudging,” he says. “It’s the art of muddling through, as some people call it. And so if you can find a way to generally reconcile both of those interests, both security and privacy for both Europe and the United States, my sense is that there's a path there.”

Mr Walker adds that both he and Google support a federal privacy law in the US.

“This would borrow, in some measure, from the GDPR. So over time, I can see more of a convergence around those issues.”

Some of diplomacy is the art of graceful fudging.

Back in the US, Google is facing its own sizeable legal challenge. In late 2020, a number of US authorities – including the Department of Justice (DOJ) and several states – launched anti-trust cases against the company, alleging that it controls too much of its competitive markets and ‘locks up’ distribution agreements.

An example given by the US DOJ is a commercial arrangement that Google has with Apple, making Google Search a default search engine on iPhones, iPads and Macs.

Mr Walker has taken the lead in fighting back against these claims. In a robust defence posted in his Google blog, he argues that it’s trivially easy to switch search engines on a phone or laptop.

Nevertheless, there’s a wider mood among some policy makers that tech companies such as Google have simply become too big and powerful. Some are even calling for the company’s breakup.

“I think there are a lot of new issues that will be put on the table for conversation,” he says. “And these are issues around which there have been conversations for the last couple of years. As you know, we have a couple of pending antitrust cases. We’re optimistic that we'll be able to show our practices were designed to, and did, help consumers and improve the quality of our products. But that'll all play out over the course of the next couple of years.”

Google also experienced something relatively foreign to a big Silicon Valley company before Christmas – a union popped up. Although small, with just a few hundred members out of tens of thousands of workers, it was something of a landmark for a Californian web tech firm.

Was Mr Walker surprised?

“It’s unusual in that it's not really a collective bargaining structure in the way you might normally think of a union,” he says.

“But it’s important. We've actually had lots of experience in Europe with a number of workers’ councils that we've worked with for quite a few years. Indeed, some of the vendors we work with are also unionised. So we've we've always been a pretty open workplace.”

It's not by accident that we have Dublin as our European headquarters.

And the future of Dublin? Google has around 8,000 people employed at its European base, half of whom are staff. In the last year, the company has signalled that it will pay for local housing for some local (non-Google) workers in critical community roles, such as teachers and nurses. Although it recently passed on a lease for a new additional building, local representatives have maintained that Google’s presence in Dublin remains a long-term fixture.

Is that also the view from Mountain View?

“It's not by accident that we have Dublin as our European headquarters,” says Mr Walker.

“It's been a great base of operations for us and we continue to expand there. It's really kind of become a mirror of Google itself. We've been there for 17 years. So we hope and expect that the current regulatory environment we have will continue to expand. We're doubling down on online safety here.”