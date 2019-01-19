Exclusive: Five-star Conrad Hotel hits market with €115m guide price

THE five-star Conrad Hotel on Dublin's Earlsfort Terrace has gone up for sale for a guide price in excess of €115m, the Irish Independent can reveal.

While the Conrad Dublin, as it is now known, only came to the market quietly last week, a number of prospective purchasers are already understood to have toured the property.

The hotel is 47.8pc-owned by both Hilton Worldwide (part of the Park Hotels & Resorts Group) and the Cashel Fund, a regulated investment fund based in Dublin. Life and pensions group Aviva owns the remainder of the shares.

The sale of the 192-room hotel comes just two years on from a €13m makeover inspired by the city and its famous Iveagh Gardens.

