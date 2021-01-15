Examiner seeks order to wind up Norwegian Air leasing company

The High Court has been asked to wind up an Irish-registered company within the Norwegian Air airline group.

An examiner was appointed to the airline, which owes its creditors some $5bn (€4.13bn), as well as several of its subsidiaries last month.

Arising from Norwegian's decision earlier this week to cease its long-haul services, the examiner to the companies Kieran Wallace on Friday asked Mr Justice Michael Quinn to make an order winding up one of its Irish subsidiaries, Torskefjorden Leasing Ltd (TLL).

The matter came before the judge on Friday morning and he adjourned proceedings until the evening in order to allow any creditor the opportunity to air any views they may have on the application.

Kelly Smith SC for Mr Wallace said that as part of its efforts to restructure, the airline announced to the Oslo Stock Exchange that it had decided to cease its long-haul activities.

Counsel said that going forward the airline plans to concentrate on its Nordic routes.

Counsel said while Mr Wallace was broadly in agreement with that plan, which he continues to evaluate, the decision meant that (TLL) was no longer commercially viable.

TLL operated as a lessor of 24 wide-body Boeing jets, which it had sub-leased to other companies within the group to operate its long-haul routes.

TLL's only income, counsel said, came from the sub-leasing arrangements. As a result of the decision to end long-haul services, Mr Wallace was of the view that (TLL) should exit the examinership process and be liquidated.

TLL, along with other Irish-registered companies Arctic Aviation Assets DAC, Norwegian Air International Ltd, Drammensfjorden Leasing Ltd and Lysakerfjorden Leasing Ltd, was granted the protection of the Court from their creditors late last year.

The firms are involved in the leasing, management and subleasing of assets, including aircraft, and financing.

The court also placed the Norwegian registered parent company Norwegian Air Shuttle (ASA) into examinership.

Mr Wallace is in the process of putting together a scheme of arrangement with the airline's creditors, which if approved by the High Court will allow Norwegian to continue to trade as a going concern.

The court heard that while the business plan may have a significant impact on workforce numbers, he remains of the view that the airline has a reasonable prospect of survival if certain steps are taken.

The group's creditors include subsidiaries of Airbus, Boeing, aircraft leasing firm Avolon, the Export–Import Bank of the United States (EXIM) and the Irish Revenue Commissioners.

Declan Murphy BL for the group said it was not opposed to the examiner's application regarding TLL, and added that it would save time and money if Mr Wallace and Andrew O'Leary of KPMG were appointed as that firm's official liquidators.

Rossa Fanning SC for a group of creditors, including EXIM and aircraft lessors, said his clients were not opposing the application.

Lawyers representing other creditors, including Revenue, said they were not opposing the application, and took a neutral stance in relation to the application to wind up TLL.

Mr Justice Quinn noted that not all creditors were present at the remote hearing, for which less than 24 hours' notice had been given and so he adjourned.

Late last year Norwegian's board of directors petitioned the court for the appointment of an examiner who could put together a survival plan based on factors including the group's core business is good.

In 2019 the group employed over 10,000 staff and operated 20 bases in 11 countries. However last year was difficult for the group and it commenced several cost reduction measures aimed at restoring it to profitability.

The grounding of Boeing 737 Max and Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft had also adversely affected the airline's finances, the court also heard.

The Norwegian government announced earlier last month that it would no longer provide financial support to the group.





