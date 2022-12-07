Ex-Pfizer executive to chair NTMA

Susan Webb takes over as Chair of the NTMA from this month

THE former managing director of Pfizer’s international treasury operation in Dublin, Susan Webb, has been named the new chair of the National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA).

She succeeds former CRH finance director Maeve Carton, whose term ends this month.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe also announced that John McCormick has been appointed to the NTMA board for a five-year term beginning later this month.

He’s a former chairman of the Royal Bank of Scotland’s Asia Pacific unit, and was also chief executive of RBS global banking and market in the region. He is currently the chair of risk and capital at Bank of Montreal Europe. Mr McCormick’s appointment to the NTMA followed a public competition for the role.

Ms Webb has been a board member of the NTMA since its inception in 2014 and her final term will expire in December next year.

She is also an independent non-executive director at Citco Fund Services and Marriott International Funds.

Mr Donohoe said that Ms Webb will bring a “wealth of experience” to her role as chair of the NTMA. He added that Ms Carton had done an “excellent job” in steering the agency through the pandemic.

“I’d also like to thank her for her significant contribution and commitment to the board since its establishment in 2014,” said the Minister.

Last week, the NTMA said tha Ireland will borrow €7bn-€11bn on the financial markets next year as the Government’s strong budgetary position reduces the need to raise new debt.

The funding range is lower than last year’s plan for €10bn-€14bn, of which just €7bn was raised as strong tax receipts cut the need for Government borrowing in 2022.

The agency said it would hold just one syndicated bond deal next year and did not expect to issue any Treasury bills – short-term debt instruments – due to its “strong funding position”.

“Our borrowing plans for 2023 reflect our strong cash balances, projections of an Exchequer surplus and a relatively low level of maturing debt in the coming year,” said Dave McEvoy, NTMA director of funding and debt management.

As of October, the NTMA had cash balances of €27bn after borrowing heavily at low interest rates during the Covid-19 crisis.