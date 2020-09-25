| 11°C Dublin

Ex-AIB chairman’s firm sues Cuisine de France founder in ‘tenuous’ €2m claim 

John Mulligan Twitter Email

A company owned by former AIB executive chairman Dan O’Connor is suing Cuisine de France co-founder Ronan McNamee for €2m after claiming that it helped the entrepreneur secure a €47m haircut during the financial crash on commercial property loans he held with Bank of Ireland, Ulster Bank and Anglo Irish Bank. 

But the High Court judge hearing discovery motions in the case has questioned the claim by Mr O’Connor’s company, Deerfield Commercial Services, describing it as “somewhat tenuous”. Mr O’Connor’s firm is also suing Jackie McNamee.

Justice Richard Humphreys noted that despite Mr O’Connor’s “financial genius”, invoices submitted by his firm to the McNamees included an incorrect VAT rate.