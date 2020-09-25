Ex-AIB chairman’s firm sues Cuisine de France founder in ‘tenuous’ €2m claim 

A company owned by former AIB executive chairman Dan O’Connor is suing Cuisine de France co-founder Ronan McNamee for €2m after claiming that it helped the entrepreneur secure a €47m haircut during the financial crash on commercial property loans he held with Bank of Ireland, Ulster Bank and Anglo Irish Bank.

But the High Court judge hearing discovery motions in the case has questioned the claim by Mr O’Connor’s company, Deerfield Commercial Services, describing it as “somewhat tenuous”. Mr O’Connor’s firm is also suing Jackie McNamee.

Justice Richard Humphreys noted that despite Mr O’Connor’s “financial genius”, invoices submitted by his firm to the McNamees included an incorrect VAT rate.

“It also has an opportunistic flavour in that the plaintiff found out after the event that the defendants got a haircut following further work done by other people,” said Justice Humphreys yesterday in a judgement, of the claim made by Mr O’Connor’s company.

“Counsel for the plaintiff majored on the plaintiff having come up with a ‘plan’ and to be entitled to a couple of million for doing so even if it didn’t bring anything across the line,” noted the judge. “It seems at first sight questionable whether the defendants intended to enter into such an improvident contract.”

He added: “Having on its own case already pocketed the retainer under the alleged agreement in full, the plaintiff now reappears years later and tried to claim credit for the final result. Maybe it’s entitled to do that, but then again maybe not. We will have to await the trial.”

Mr O’Connor, a former senior GE executive, is currently chairman of Activate Capital, the house-building debt provider that’s backed by the Ireland Strategic Investment Fund.

Ronan and Jackie McNamee have also denied that they eventually received a haircut amounting to €47m on their commercial loans.

They also tried to settle the case in 2016, but the offer was rejected.

“Such an offer can in no way be construed as an admission of liability and if anything, speaks to the extent to which the defendants felt extorted in the situation”, noted Justice Humphreys yesterday.

Mr McNamee and his business partner sold Cuisine de France in 1997 to IAWS, now Aryzta, for the equivalent of €65m.

The High Court heard that Mr McNamee subsequently invested in commercial property. The value of that property declined with the onset of the global financial crisis in 2008. The court heard that while Mr McNamee was able to continue servicing the relevant loans, he had concerns about possible issues from banks regarding to loan to asset ratios. At that stage, the court noted that Mr McNamee “got involved” with Mr O’Connor.

The defendants claim that any agreement they had was with Mr O’Connor rather than his company.

They have also claimed that Mr O’Connor’s role was reduced in July 2011, and that other advisors were brought in.

In July 2013, one of the defendants’ companies made a payment to Mr O’Connor’s firm.

In April 2016, Mr O’Connor’s company then issued two invoices seeking more than €2m.

“The invoices claim that a haircut was given by Bank of Ireland, Ulster Bank, but didn’t say when or how,” noted yesterday’s judgement.

The judge also noted that the invoices included a 21pc VAT rate, even though the VAT rate had increased to 23pc four years earlier.

The court noted that there was “no particular explanation” for this, and Mr O’Connor said he simply didn’t know the position.

“Not knowing the VAT rate for its own services four years after that rate was changed, or apparently even since then, doesn’t bode well for a claim for €2m premised on the plaintiff’s financial genius,” noted the judgement.

“There may also be a public policy issue as to whether a plaintiff should be entitled to sue on foot of an invoice with an undervalue of VAT,” added Justice Humphreys. “That perhaps can also be left to the trial.”

“Reflecting on the matter since the hearing,” he said, “it is perhaps strange that the issue did not come to light when the plaintiff made its VAT return shortly thereafter for March/April 2016 on an invoice basis, as it presumably did, seeing as, on the face of things, it might not have been entitled to proceed on a moneys received basis. This is of course just a question, not a finding.”

Referring to Deerfield’s rejection of a 2016 settlement offer, the judge noted that as the plaintiff in William Shakespeare’s play, ‘The Merchant of Venice’, “learned to his discomfiture, refusing an offer doesn’t guarantee that you will win your case, and nor can such refusal be revisited merely because things don’t turn out as planned”.

The judge also noted that the statement of claim made by Mr O’Connor’s company doesn’t specify what work was allegedly done for the defendants.

“It doesn’t specify when this alleged work was done,” he noted. “It is also extremely vague as to the contract… Nothing specific is referred to in terms of documents, dates, actions – simply nothing.”