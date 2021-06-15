European Court says Ireland no longer Facebook’s only data enforcer 

European Court ruling says Irish data regulator Helen Dixon is no longer the sole watchdog for Facebook. Photo: Adrian Weckler

Europe’s highest court says that the Irish Data Protection Commissioner is not the sole authority in cases taken against Facebook and other tech giants.

While the decision is likely to disappointment Facebook, it could mean an easing of Commissioner Helen Dixon’s workload.

In a ruling today, the European Court of Justice said that Ireland's role as the pre-eminent watchdog over Facebook and other tech giants is not absolute.

The social media giant had taken a European case, arguing that a complaint about Facebook in Belgium should rightfully be heard in Ireland, where Facebook’s headquarters is based.

However, the court said that the Irish regulator, despite being the “lead” data authority in relation to Facebook, must take account of “relevant and reasoned objections made by one of the other supervisory authorities” in countries like Belgium.

If this happens, the Court said it “has the effect of blocking, at least temporarily, the adoption of the draft decision of the lead supervisory authority” in Ireland.

The decision is likely to spark a further debate as to whether Ireland’s role as Europe’s dominant tech regulator is being diluted.

Critics of big tech companies have argued that Ireland is too slow at enforcing GDPR rules on US tech giants based here.

German officials, such as Hamburg-based data regulator Johannes Caspar, have accused the Irish regulator of letting tech companies away with too much and imposing fines that are too low.

However, the Irish Data Protection Commissioner has argued that it must handle complaints and enforcement procedures meticulously, for fear that enforcement decisions would wind up in courts for years.

The European Court of Justice today said that the Irish Data Protection Commissioner "cannot eschew essential dialogue with and sincere and effective cooperation with the other supervisory authorities concerned" in a complaint made about Facebook in another European country.

Sources in the Irish DPC said that this “just clarifies what has already been happening” around Europe under GDPR law on various cases.

Last month, Austrian privacy campaigner Max Schrems told an Oireachtas Committee that Europeans seeking to vindicate their privacy rights under GDPR are now trying to find ways around Ireland’s privacy regulator because of what he claims is chronic non-enforcement.



