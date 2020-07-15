European Court rules in favour of Apple in €13bn tax case

Public figures: Apple chief executive Tim Cook (left) is congratulated by then taoiseach Leo Varadkar as the tech boss was conferred with the IDA’s Special Recognition Award in Dublin in January 2020. Photo: Frank McGrath

The European Court has ruled in favour of Apple and Ireland in the Apple tax case, saying Apple does not have to pay the €13bn.

The verdict was delivered in the long-running case from the General Court in Luxembourg.

The European Commission argued Apple and Ireland did a deal that let Apple pay too ­little tax over many years - as low as 0.005pc. It says this really amounted to state aid from Ireland to Apple.

Apple said the figures were all wrong. The Irish Government agreed.

The Court found the EU Commission failed to show that the Apple companies at the heart of the case got a selective economic advantage from Ireland through their tax treatment.

In a blow to EU Commissioner Margrethe Vestager, the Court found that her Commission did not succeed to showing to the requisite legal standard that there was a an advantage given to Apple, in breach of EU law.

Responding to the decision, the Department of Finance said that; “Ireland has always been clear that there was no special treatment provided to the two Apple companies - ASI and AOE. The correct amount of Irish tax was charged taxation in line with normal Irish taxation rules.”

“Ireland appealed the Commission Decision on the basis that Ireland granted no state aid and the decision today from the Court supports that view,” the Department said.

