Ruling: Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager issued the ruling in 2016, which lawyers for Apple and Ireland are battling against. Picture: AFP

The European Commission has ordered Ireland to collect €13bn from Apple for what it has ruled are unpaid taxes. File image / Reuters

The European Commission is expected to announce that it will appeal the Apple tax ruling it lost in July at the General Court of the European Union (GCEU).

The appeal to the Court of Justice of the EU could take two years – when the €14.3bn at the centre of the dispute must remain in an escrow account under the control of the Irish Government. A formal announcement is expected at 11 am Dublin time, and will be made in Brussels.

In July the EU’s General Court threw out the Commission’s earlier ruling that Ireland must collect €13bn of alleged back-taxes and interest, claiming the tech giant had had seet heart tax deals for decades. Ireland and Apple challenged that decision successful at the General Court.

The deadline to appeal expires at midnight on Friday.

Read More

A spokeswoman for the European Competition Commission said on Thursday that the appeal decision would require approval by the full so called college of commissioners led by Ursula von der Leyen, not just Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager.

An appeal to the Courts of Justice of the European Union can only be on a point, or points, of law not on the facts of the original case.

The General Court’s ruling in July appears to leave limited scope for such a challenge.

It dismissed what it described as the Commission’s “erroneous assessments of normal taxation under the Irish tax law applicable... [and] erroneous assessments of the activities within the Apple Group”.

Because its grasp of the facts was “erroneous”, the Commission couldn’t show any illegal State aid or favouritism to Apple over other companies, the Court said.

If an appeal does go ahead it could take two years but if that process is not in train by September 25th, the NTMA will move to dissolve the escrow account where the Apple funds are held. The total in the accounts stands at €14.3bn including the back taxes plus interest are held.

Online Editors