Europe must stand united if Trump finds Irish-made medicines too hard to swallow

Footage of intensive care units in Lombardy in March was terrifying. Convoys of Italian military vehicles transporting the dead caused shock across the rest of Europe and beyond.

Among many other things, these images made politicians and medics everywhere believe - for good reason - that their countries could be next. In Ireland, as in other countries, the ramping up of ICU preparedness went into overdrive.

Mercifully, no other country has so far experienced the overwhelming of ICUs that happened in some parts of one region in Italy. But the response in Ireland and elsewhere was warranted given the uncertainties and risks (and the risk remains that another wave of the pandemic will overwhelm ICUs).

The focus on ICUs in March was not a mistake. The much lower focus on places where older people cluster was a mistake.

"If half the population of older people in Ireland were to contract the virus and fatality rates were half those in China [for the age group of over 60-year-olds], deaths would reach 17,000". Despite writing this here on March 5, I did not make the logical link with retirement/nursing homes. Nor did others.

This suggests that shocking images from Italy at the worst of its outbreak were more important in everyone's thought processes than hard evidence from China on who is most vulnerable. If such a large collective oversight happened once in this emergency, it could happen again.

As this column has suggested before, it is likely to be happening in relation to risks different age groups face to their health. Policy decisions are not being guided enough by one of the few reliable pieces of evidence we have on the virus.

"This is a pretty harmless disease for people under 40," Professor Luke O'Neill said last week when we discussed the matter on the 'Tonight Show' on Virgin Media TV. Barra Roantree, an economist at the ESRI, estimates that around half of people under 25 who were at work before the pandemic have lost their jobs, twice the proportion of older age groups.

As almost always happens in recessions, the young get clobbered the most. Many companies work on a last-in-first-out basis because those who have joined most recently are likely to be the least important for a business's functioning.

Youth unemployment also tends to be higher and more persistent than for older age groups as recession gives way to recovery. That was certainly the case during Ireland's last slump. There is no reason to believe it will be any different this time.

If the employment prospects for the young have been badly dented by the pandemic, yesterday brought one piece of good economic news, something that is very rare these days. Ireland's massive manufacturing sector surged in March, expanding its volume of output by 16pc on the previous month. This happened despite global supply chains being disrupted and demand for so many things that are made in factories collapsing across the world.

What's going on? As Donald Trump told Americans last Sunday, Ireland is "a very tremendous producer" of medicines. He is not wrong. For some time, the value of pharmaceutical and chemical products has been greater than that of all other things manufactured in Ireland combined, including food products.

This is reflected in exports. Last year pharmachem exports were worth €93bn, more than was earned from all other goods exports combined.

In a global health emergency, the sector is one of a handful that is more likely to see demand for its products rise rather than fall. Much of that demand should come from the US. Last year, according to the CSO, Ireland Inc earned €35bn from sales of pharmachem products to the US. It is the largest single export market by a distance.

This brings us back to Mr Trump. He has long been of the view that American medicine makers should make their products for the US market in the US, not in Ireland or elsewhere.

Thus far, his words have not been matched by actions. But he has plenty of options if he chooses to act. The most obvious is tariffs. He could slap import taxes on medicines which would make it unprofitable to manufacture them in Ireland. In short, the threat to the sector in Ireland has never been clearer or more present.

One reason to be hopeful that the status quo will prevail is strength in numbers. Ireland's international trade policy is made in Brussels. All 27 EU member countries are involved. If the US were to target Irish-made meds, some kind of retaliatory response could be expected from Brussels. The expectation of damaging retaliation is one reason Trump might not act on his words.

As it happens, the EU's international trade commissioner, Phil Hogan, yesterday spoke at an online event at the Institute of International and European Affairs (where I work). He was not behind the door in pointing out that the transatlantic trade connection is a "central artery" of the global economy'. Who would slash an artery in a pandemic?

He also pointed out that 60pc of all the foreign investment in the US is European. This could only be taken as a hint that if Trump sought to pull jobs out of Europe, Europe might seek to pull jobs out of the US.

Unity makes European countries stronger externally. Disunity internally weakens them all.

On Tuesday, the German constitutional court ruled on a case brought against the printing of money by the eurozone central banking system. Its ruling raised questions about a foundation of the rule of European law.

The foundation in question is that when EU and national laws clash, the former is deemed supreme. This was established in the 1960s and accepted by all members ever since. Regardless of what one thinks about this, the bloc simply could not function if countries could ignore the jointly agreed rules.

At a time when central banks from Washington to Tokyo are printing money to fight the pandemic, the German judges have thrown a spanner in the works. Their decision, at the very least, complicates the vital role of central banks in fighting the virus. It does not augur well for the future of Europe.