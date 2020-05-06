| 14.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Europe must stand united if Trump finds Irish-made medicines too hard to swallow

Dan O'Brien

A bitter pill: Last year Ireland Inc earned €35bn from sales of pharmechem products to the US, but recent statements by American President Donald Trump make clear the threat to the sector here Expand

Close

A bitter pill: Last year Ireland Inc earned €35bn from sales of pharmechem products to the US, but recent statements by American President Donald Trump make clear the threat to the sector here

A bitter pill: Last year Ireland Inc earned €35bn from sales of pharmechem products to the US, but recent statements by American President Donald Trump make clear the threat to the sector here

A bitter pill: Last year Ireland Inc earned €35bn from sales of pharmechem products to the US, but recent statements by American President Donald Trump make clear the threat to the sector here

Footage of intensive care units in Lombardy in March was terrifying. Convoys of Italian military vehicles transporting the dead caused shock across the rest of Europe and beyond.

Among many other things, these images made politicians and medics everywhere believe - for good reason - that their countries could be next. In Ireland, as in other countries, the ramping up of ICU preparedness went into overdrive.

Mercifully, no other country has so far experienced the overwhelming of ICUs that happened in some parts of one region in Italy. But the response in Ireland and elsewhere was warranted given the uncertainties and risks (and the risk remains that another wave of the pandemic will overwhelm ICUs).