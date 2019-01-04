Euro zone finance ministers to select successor to ECB chief economist Peter Praet

Euro zone finance ministers, including Ireland’s Paschal Donohoe, have confirmed they will select the successor to European Central Bank (ECB) chief economist Peter Praet at a meeting on February 11.

Central Bank of Ireland Governor Philip Lane is widely regarded as front runner, after Ireland pulled out of a race last year when Prof Lane was a candidate to become ECB vice-president. That paved the way for Spanish finance minister Luis de Guindos to be appointed to the role, but likely won support for Ireland’s pitch for the chief economist post.

Nominations for the job, which includes a seat on the ECB executive board, close on January 21. The post is effectively in the gift of the Euro zone’s 19 finance ministers, who’ll nominate a candidate based on a simple majority vote.

A formal confirmation by EU leaders will follow at a scheduled summit on March 21 and 22.

Online Editors