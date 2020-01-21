EU won't impose Huawei ban on bloc's 5G networks

The European Union will not explicitly ban Huawei or other 5G equipment vendors when the bloc unveils guidelines for member states to mitigate security risks.

The European Union will not explicitly ban Huawei or other 5G equipment vendors when the bloc unveils guidelines for member states to mitigate security risks.

The EU will unveil a set of recommended measures that are "naturally strict and vigilant" at the end of January, European Digital Commissioner Thierry Breton said in Paris yesterday.

No companies will be explicitly excluded in the EU's recommendations, he said.

US officials have criss-crossed Europe over the past year, urging the EU and its members to exclude the Chinese company from their networks.

Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article. Log In