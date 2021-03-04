EU wants companies to publish annual gender pay stats

FILE PHOTO: European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen removes her protective face mask as she meets Moldova's President Maia Sandu at the European Commission in Brussels, Belgium, January 18, 2021. REUTERS/Johanna Geron/Pool/File Photo

New EU rules will force large companies to publish annual statistics on the pay differences between women and men as well as to being open about pay scales when recruiting new staff.

In a draft law published on Thursday, the European Commission said firms with more than 250 workers should publish annual, anonymised figures on the gender “pay gap”, including bonuses and benefits.

They should also reveal the “proportion” of men and women in each pay band.

Smaller companies will also be obliged to provide the same information to employees, but only on request. They will not be required to make it public.

“Women must know whether their employers treat them fairly. And when this is not the case, they must have the power to fight back and get what they deserve,” said European Commission Ursula von der Leyen.

The EU says entrenched gender bias around pay is one of the main reasons women in the EU earn 14pc less than men, on average.

In Ireland, the pay gap was 14.4pc in 2018, according to Eurostat, but rose to over 20pc in Estonia and Germany.

The EU believes the figures would be even higher if public sector workers were stripped out.

Commission vice-president Věra Jourová said the rules are “heavily needed” because there has been very little progress on closing the gender pay gap, with only a 2pc improvement over the last five years.

The proposal aims to tackle the “systemic undervaluation of women’s work” which has persisted despite the right to equal pay being laid down in EU law for more than 60 years.

Under the rules, employers will be prevented from asking interviewees about their pay history and must inform applicants about pay ranges prior to any job interview.

They won’t be able to include pay confidentiality clauses in employment contracts.

Average pay differences of 5pc or more will trigger a company-wide “pay assessment” and could lead to compensation claims being taken through the courts.

However, all fines and penalties would be left up to national authorities to decide, with equality bodies and employee organisations closely involved.

Governments can decide to catch more companies in the net by lowering the employee threshold from 250.

The EU also hopes that the threat of collective redress by groups of workers would pressure employers into paying women more.

Currently, 13 EU countries have binding pay transparency rules in place.

The Varadkar government published a Gender Pay Gap Information Bill in 2019, which was recently reintroduced and is currently awaiting government amendments.

“The EU pay transparency measures will be reviewed in the context of the Bill and existing policy on addressing the gender pay gap,” said a spokesperson for the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth.

The EU draft will have to be agreed by the bloc’s 27 governments and a majority of the European Parliament’s 705 MEPs before it can become law.

EU countries would then get two years to translate it into national law.

However, a nine-year-old proposal to have a minimum of 40pc women on company boards has been blocked because of opposition from a slew of countries - including Nordic states that have their own binding rules in place.

