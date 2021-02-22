EU to offer ‘flexibility’ on Northern Ireland protocol but won’t reopen the deal

The EU is willing to take a flexible approach to the Northern Ireland Brexit protocol including considering further easing customs rules, but will not scrap any part of the deal.

MEPs and EU officials have appealed for calm in the wake of a planned legal challenge by unionists and others to the Northern Ireland protocol contained in that deal.

"We want to work on practical solutions,” said German MEP David McAllister, who chairs the European Parliament’s UK coordination group.

He told reporters on Monday that the bloc would “continue to explore all flexibilities” in EU rules but “remain firm on our principles”.

“What we now expect is to implement the rules of the protocol. It is not about a thorough review of the protocol or even amending what was negotiated.”

EU and UK officials are to meet on Wednesday in a ‘joint committee’ to discuss how to ease trade disruptions between Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

Northern Irish shoppers continue to face empty shelves despite three- and six-month grace periods for supermarkets importing processed meat and other foods.

The UK’s Brexit point man, Michael Gove, wrote to the EU earlier this month asking for an extension of the grace periods until 2023, but the EU is not considering a lengthy extension.

A spokesman for the European Commission said it would take a “constructive attitude and a solutions-driven attitude” to the talks.

“We are fully committed - fully committed - to the Good Friday/Belfast agreement and to the proper implementation of the protocol in Ireland and Northern Ireland, protecting the gains of the peace process, protecting and maintaining stability, avoiding a hard border on the island of Ireland, and importantly, minimising the impact of Brexit on the everyday lives of communities north and south of the border,” the spokesman said.

Fianna Fail MEP Barry Andrews, who sits on the Parliament’s trade committee, said there was “no reason” why the grace periods could not be extended.

"There’s a 12-month grace period for medical products within the protocol, and I think there should therefore be capacity for further flexibilities of grace periods,” Mr Andrews told reporters on Monday. “I see no reason why we couldn’t extend existing three-month and six-month grace periods.”

He said it was important to be sensitive to moderate unionists but said there was “no alternative to the protocol”.

“There are moderate unionists who want to make the protocol work,” said Mr Andrews.

The EU’s temporary triggering of Article 16 in the Northern Ireland protocol - a move it immediately reversed - has emboldened unionists to call for it to be scrapped.

Mr McAllister said it was “important now that both sides continue to de-escalate, that we calm tension”.

Meanwhile, the European Parliament has decided to postpone a vote on the EU-UK trade deal, originally scheduled for Tuesday, as the document has yet to be translated into all EU languages.

Seventeen parliamentary committees have been involved in drafting MEPs’ final position on the trade deal, which its co-author, Kati Piri, says is ready to go.

But MEPs are waiting for the EU and UK to sort out technical issues with the provisional application of the deal, which is due to expire on Sunday.

