EU still mulling its own digital levy amid global push corporate taxes

EU finance ministers have sounded a cautious note on taxing Big Tech as they wait for global rules to be agreed.

A worldwide deal, led by the Paris-based Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), inched closer last month after the US removed one of its key demands.

Portuguese finance minister João Leão said on Tuesday that he was “relatively confident” of a global deal by the middle of the year,.

“All member states agree that it is in their interests to provide room for the ongoing negotiations in the OECD on the reform of the corporate taxation rules. Finding a global consensus, in a multilateral context, is the right way forward.”

But EU finance ministers are concerned about the timing of the bloc’s own digital tax plans, which are pencilled in for June.

Twenty-two of the EU’s 27 finance ministers - including Ireland - took the floor at an EU meeting to express concern about the proposed timing of the EU levy.

Mr Leão said the finance ministers’ unease hinged on the “compatibility” and “sustainability” of the OECD’s proposals compared to the EU’s plans.

“We are willing to find a European solution, should there be no progress at the OECD-level talks,” said Mr Leão.

“We are looking forward to a Commission proposal for a digital levy, which should be a separate instrument, not linked with the corporate tax rules that are being negotiated in the OECD.”

The OECD is drawing up guidelines on taxable profits for tech firms that don't have a physical presence in each jurisdiction where they operate, alongside minimum tax levels for multinationals.

Last year, the European Commission promised to table a digital levy of its own by June, focused on ending profit-shifting by large tech companies.

But that pledge was made at a time when the OECD talks were going nowhere.

The Commission is looking at corporate income tax top-ups, taxes on digital revenues and transaction taxes.

The EU wants the proceeds of a bloc-wide digital levy to feed into its budget.

EU vice-president Valdis Dombrovskis told reporters that the EU’s plans would “complement” the OECD’s and would be compatible with World Trade Organization rules.

“This crisis makes it even more important to agree on taxation of digital businesses and other issues such as [a] minimum tax rate. This is both in order to secure much-needed tax revenues and to make sure that everyone pays their fair share of tax.

"We will still need a global agreement on reforming the institutional system at the level of the OECD and G20, so we welcome the change of position by the new US administration and we remain confident of reaching a consensus by mid-2021,” said Mr Dombrovskis.

Several EU member states - including France, Italy, Spain and Austria - have introduced digital taxes, but their rates and structures vary.

EU leaders are to discuss digital tax in two weeks, when they meet for their first in-person summit since last October.

