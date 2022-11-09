EU moves to scrap ‘unrealistic’ debt rule as it turns definitively away from austerity

The EU wants to scrap an “unrealistic” budget rule that forces high-debt countries to slash spending, even during a crisis.

It is the final blow to an austerity policy put in place after the 2008 financial crash and effectively ended by the Covid pandemic, when the bloc suspended its deficit limits and put together a trillion euro investment plan.

While the EU’s 25-year-old debt and deficit limits will remain, countries will be allowed to reduce high debts at a slower and lower pace as they attempt to shore up flagging growth.

The European Commission on Wednesday suggested ending a rule requiring high-debt countries to reduce a portion of that debt by 5pc every year and eliminate all of the excess debt within two decades.

“Ultimately, what matters for debt sustainability is that member states reduce high public debt ratios in a realistic, gradual and sustained manner,” said economy commissioner Paolo Gentiloni.

“This is why we believe we should move away from the unrealistic requirements imposed by the […] debt reduction rule.”

However, he said he “wouldn’t blame” the bloc’s debt and deficit rules for the slash and burn austerity policies enacted in Ireland, Greece, Portugal and Spain following the last crisis.

EU rules, which are enshrined in the bloc’s treaty, require governments to keep budget deficits below 3pc of gross domestic product (GDP) and debt below 60pc.

The Commission suspended the rules during the pandemic, but they are expected to kick back in from 2024.

If agreed by governments and MEPs, today’s rule change would stretch out the budget timeline from three to four years, and give governments an extra three years to slash debts if they commit to reforms and growth-enhancing investments.

Countries with “substantial or medium debt challenges” will still have to cut net spending in a “prudent” way and bring deficits down “credibly” to below 3pc of GDP.

Eurozone governments could be fined if they fail to keep to their commitments, while any country could face an EU funding freeze.

The rule change does not include a French and Italian-backed bid for special treatment for green investments.

Ireland is considered a medium-debt country by EU standards, with debt coming in at 55pc of GDP in 2021.

But that figure rises to just over 100pc when measured against the government’s preferred metric of modified gross national income (GNI*), which strips out some volatile multinational transactions, such as patents and aircraft leasing.

Gross debt is projected to fall to €225.3bn at the end of this year, down from €236bn last year, the Department of Finance estimates, while the budget is expected to return a small surplus on the back of buoyant corporate and income taxes.