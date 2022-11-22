EU court throws access to anti-money laundering data in doubt

The future of public registers of business owners has been thrown into doubt after the Court of Justice of the EU ruled the provision whereby the information is accessible in all cases to any member of the general public is invalid.

Under EU anti-money laundering legislation, member states including Ireland have been required to set up and maintain a Register of Beneficial Ownership (RBO) of entities established in their jurisdiction. It’s seen as vital in unmasking owners hiding behind often complex, cross-border webs of shelf companies.

Transparency including public access to the registers is supposed to prevent money laundering, sanctions busting and corporate tax evasion.

Read More

However, in a ruling published on November 22, the EU Court said the provision in the European anti-money laundering directive ensuring public access to the so-called beneficial ownership information is invalid.

In its binding ruling, the court found that allowing the general public unrestricted access to beneficial ownership “constitutes a serious interference with the fundamental rights to respect for private life and to the protection of personal data”.

The ruling was in relation to a case taken against Luxembourg over its register but appears to have implications across the EU.

In the case of Luxembourg, almost all of the information held by the national registered can be accessed by the public, with the exception of a business owner’s address and national ID number.

Here, there are two tiers of access to our equivalent Register of Beneficial Ownership (RBO) – tier one includes full access for police, tax and other classes of State agent, while the public tier two access is more restrictive, including only partial date of birth information.

Failure to register ownership details attracts a fine of up to €500,000.