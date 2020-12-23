Escalating China and Australia tensions could hand Denis O’Brien $2bn payday

Denis O’Brien’s Digicel is now juggling multiple approaches for its Pacific Islands telecoms business including from entities linked directly or implicitly with China and Australia.

Citi is advising the Irish-owned group on offers that could value its Pacific arm at $2bn (€1.64bn) as geo-political tensions between Canberra and Beijing create a significant premium beyond the purely economic value.

Digicel operates the largest mobile networks in Australia’s closest geographical neighbour Papua New Guinea, as well as in Fiji, Tonga, Vanuatu and Samoa.

At one stage earlier this year, Digicel is understood to have looked at potentially floating the Pacific islands units on the Sydney stock market, but nothing came of that and they subsequently provided part of the security when the group cut a debt deal with bondholders.

More recent reports that Chinese companies including China Mobile, Huawei and ZTE are potential bidders for the business has sparked a sharp reaction in Australia which is already embroiled in an increasingly bitter trade and national security stand-off with Beijing.

Digicel’s Pacific assets include regionally important telecoms infrastructure, adding it to the highly charged mix.

Australian prime minister Scott Morrison this month accused China of breaching international trade rules and bi-lateral agreements over its reported ban on Australian coal imports.

Cutting off coal followed earlier moves in China, including a consumer boycott of Australian goods seen as a ban in all but name, while in May, China imposed an 80.5pc tariff on Australian barley despite a free trade agreement.

China is an important Australian trade partner but the government in Canberra is increasingly alarmed by the Asian nation’s more assertive stance in the region and in Hong Kong, with which Australia has deep economic and social ties.

The rapid escalation of tensions means any Chinese economic expansion into what Australia views as its economic and security back yard is likely to see a response.

That’s potentially good news for Denis O’Brien. The Australian government is understood to be examining backing a non-Chinese bid for Digicel Pacific by providing or underwriting a low-cost loan, or seeking out like-minded backers in the US or Japan.

The country has already banned the use of technology from China’s Huawei in its domestic 5G telecoms infrastructure.

The tension in the Pacific could now deliver a second windfall in a year for Digicel.

In June, the company was awarded $200m of compensation by a French court. The award ended a long-running legal action against

French telco Orange over anti-competitive practices in the French Caribbean.

Digicel is looking to use some of that windfall to buy back debt that could otherwise be swapped in the future for a stake in the company under terms of a deal struck earlier this year.

This year's deal with bondholders slashed Digicel’s debt burden from $7bn to $5.4bn, definitively reducing interest bills and total leverage at the group expense of the lenders, while Denis O’Brien put in $50m of cash and assets to secure bondholder support.

Papua New Guinea is one of Digicel’s most important units and the wider business in the Pacific is relatively less indebted than the group’s other main markets in the Caribbean, meaning a sale could produce a debt-reducing windfall.

Irish Independent