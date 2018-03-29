ESB acquires first stake in near operational offshore windfarm

The commercial semi-state confirmed that it has acquired a 12.5pc sake in in the 353MW Galloper Wind Farm off the coast of the eastern English county of Suffolk from Macquarie Capital.

ESB chief executive Pat O’Doherty said the UK deal was a significant for the company in its planned shift away from reliance on fossil fuels.

“This investment represents a significant first step for ESB into offshore wind generation. Renewable electricity is a key enabler in the transition to a low carbon economy, and ESB expects offshore wind to play a pivotal role in this transition.”

A spokesman for the ESB said that in addition to the financial investment, the acquisition it will give the ESB access to technical and engineering insights in relation to offshore wind ahead of a planned push into the area in Ireland where it is likely to develop of co-develop assets from scratch.