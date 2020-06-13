Ergo: Irish firm finances facemasks in €20m deal with recruiter

Slieve League cliffs on the Wild Atlantic Way — a new magazine aims to highlight Ireland’s staycation potential

Convertibill, a Dublin-based alternative finance company, has confirmed an £18.4m (€20.4m) finance deal with UK recruitment company Aventis Solutions, which will include the purchase of 42 million facemasks.

Ergo has learned that the deal will help Aventis Solutions, which provided recruitment solutions to the NHS and the private healthcare sector, also offer PPE.

Convertibill has experienced an increase in demand for its finance products. Two weeks ago, the company announced it had realised in excess of €25m in funding for small and medium-sized businesses, supporting both existing and new clients as the crisis continues.

Deals it has secured include £4m for Duo Processing, a UK-based quarry and aggregate processing company. The money was used to invest in the purchase of new machinery for a washing and crushing plant located in the West Midlands.

It also secured a €1.3m trade finance deal with Retrofit Design, which provides both commercial and domestic insulation services throughout Munster, Leinster and Connacht to homeowners, businesses, schools and commercial buildings. Convertibill financed the company's insurance as well.

Ergo has also learned that it provided a tasty €56,000 to Catering HQ, which provides ice cream, milkshake and coffee machines to small food and drink venues.

Harry Parkinson, managing director of Convertibill, told Ergo that Irish and UK Government support measures had proven "insufficient" in practice to assist SMEs.

Publisher to launch new ‘staycation’ magazine

Go Wild, a tourism magazine publisher, has said it is planning to launch a new national magazine focused on the Irish staycation industry.

Bobby Power, founder of Go Wild, told Ergo he is hoping to publish the magazine across the island of Ireland in August as more places reopen.

Power said with Covid-19 putting a halt to a lot of tourism, he wanted to make people aware of what the Irish industry has to offer, including items such as the best places to eat on the Wild Atlantic Way.

Power, who launched a new publication in Northern Ireland earlier this year, said he wanted to tap into the potential trend of staying in Ireland for a holiday as foreign markets struggle with Covid-19.

“Staycation is the hottest word on the planet right now,” he said.

+++

Food delivery has been among the business operations to boom during the pandemic restrictions, and this is likely to be a turning point for grocery trends.

But some retailers have missed out due to a lack of online delivery capacity.

Dunnes Stores doesn’t deliver yet while SuperValu and Tesco have found their online services in demand.

Marks & Spencer has just dipped its toe into the food delivery business with new boxes launched in Ireland. However, it just includes staples for now, with Percy Pig sweets being one of the few treats included so far.

Sunday Indo Business