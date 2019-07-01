Enterprise Ireland launches €2.75m Regional Tech Clustering Fund

The Government and Enterprise Ireland have launched a €2.75m fund that seeks to build partnerships between third-level educational institutions and tech-minded employers in Ireland’s regions.

Details of the Regional Technology Clustering Fund were unveiled at the Dundalk Institute of Technology, where Heather Humphreys, the Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation, said collaboration between learning centres and industry would be essential to build a “new competitive advantage” in regions where technology clusters are small or non-existent.

“Many EU countries have already developed cluster policies to strengthen cooperation between industry and research. They have proven to be very successful, so the Government wants to strengthen our activity in this space,” Minister Humphreys said.

The fund seeks applications from regional institutes of technology and technological universities to collaborate with industry, particularly small and medium enterprises in their locality, on developing marketable technology, products and services. The funding window closes on September 11.

Mark Christal, manager for regions and entrepreneurship at Enterprise Ireland, said third-level technological institutions could help address “the skills challenges faced by SMEs and to assist companies to enhance their capability to win business in international markets”.

“Developing and supporting regional businesses to build scale and expand reach is a key objective for Enterprise Ireland, particularly with challenges such as Brexit on the horizon,” he said.

