Enterprise Ireland: Gain expert insight into scaling up your business

Access to finance is cited as one of the most common reasons why a company does not achieve their scaling ambitions. However, in reality it can often be much more complex than a lack of funding.

Enterprise Ireland is committed to supporting Irish companies achieve greater scale and to expand their global footprint, and this includes working in partnership to help them address complex issues or challenges that may arise on their journey.

In addition to the availability of financing, other issues that can arise include the cost of the funding, lack of planning, shareholder conflict and founder fatigue.

To support companies that Enterprise Ireland works with who are preparing for a scaling journey, a five-part ‘Building Blocks for Scale’ webinar series has been developed which covers five crucial topics for entrepreneurs and CEOs who are keen to focus on scaling their business.

This series was designed to inspire business founders about some of the key areas needed to scale successfully and highlight the need to take a balanced view across their business, rather than remaining too intensely focused on one aspect of it. In many cases, a founder can typically spend a sizeable portion of time on an aspect of the business where their personal expertise lies. For example, technical founders can often get too focused on their product and its features.

The series highlights areas for consideration by founders during the scaling journey and gives them the opportunity to listen and learn from the experiences of others who have successfully scaled their business.

The first session focuses on growth pathways, which can include organic growth and acquisition. The second session offers a useful grounding in the importance of planning to achieve scale. The third instalment discusses people, culture, and the importance of having the right team and foundation in place, while the final two sessions cover corporate governance and obtaining funding.

Each of the webinars, which are available on GlobalAmbition.ie, features a presentation from a subject matter expert, such as Professor Jonathan Levie of the Centre for Entrepreneurial Growth and Scaling at University of Galway, or Karen Hernández, who leads Enterprise Ireland’s People and Management team.

Each session also includes a conversation with the founder of a company supported by Enterprise Ireland, who shares their insights on the topic alongside how they achieved rapid growth on their scaling journey.

These include Eoin Leonard, CEO and founder at Catalyst, Nick Keegan, CEO of fintech business Mail Metrics and Mark Barrett, co-founder and CEO of pharma company APC. Also featured are Patrick Byrnes, CEO of Croom Medical, and Conor McCarthy, CEO and co-founder of Flipdish.

All the founders that contributed to this series were clear that taking a proactive strategic approach, developing and implementing a sound plan, and being strong in communicating this plan, are vital steps to success. They all also pointed to Enterprise Ireland’s Leadership 4 Growth programme as crucial to them as they scaled their company.

Watch the webinar series at globalambition.ie/webinar-series-building-blocks-for-scale/

Tom Early is Head of Funding & Scaling Solutions, Enterprise Ireland