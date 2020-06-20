Engaging with staff has never been more vital

How does this calendar of Christmas events sound? Family cinema days, a fastest-to-dress-as-Santa competition, a Christmas lunch and Eddie Rocket's on site, Wonka Bars with a golden ticket, lunchtime musical bingo, a DJ and games in the hub. To top it all off, there is an opportunity to win a €1,000 holiday voucher.

Now if I told you this was a string of Christmas events organised by a professional events team aimed at customers, you wouldn't be shocked. But what if I told you it was an initiative organised by an in-house HR team for its own people and their families? And all this at a time when this company has its biggest spike in business, starting with Black Friday and continuing all through December?

DPD Group is Ireland's largest dedicated parcel delivery company, with 33 depots throughout the country handling in excess of 19 million parcels a year. In 2012, the business added home deliveries to its proposition. Before Covid-19, the split between B2B and B2C was 50/50. Since March, that has swung dramatically but not surprisingly to 90pc B2C.

The lockdown has caused a temporary migration to online shopping from home. I also believe that due to social distancing and cautious shoppers, a hybrid shopping model that merges online with physical shopping will see a continuation of home deliveries. So this trend will continue for some time for DPD.

In the meantime, it is making the most of the situation. Challenged with the sudden spike, DPD hired an extra 350 people to cater for the demand. Some of their own sales people have switched roles temporarily and the company also collaborated with Europcar at Dublin Airport to get qualified and proven drivers quickly. It strikes me that its very strong employer brand would have eased their recruitment pains in any event.

Tips for improving your employer brand in a crisis

In my 30 years hopping around the world, consulting with organisations of all sizes and speaking at conferences, I have never come across an organisation with such a strong employee engagement agenda.

1 Activities calendar: Not satisfied with an in-house social committee that might meet only now and then, DPD has created a calendar of activities in advance. It is project managed by Mary Gaffey and it ensures ideas transfer to action. It's apparent budget has been allocated to this but many of their ideas don't cost a cent. So don't let budget stop you.

2 Engagement surveys: If you're a regular reader of this column, you'll know I'm a big fan of conducting annual engagement surveys. Just like a thermometer, they are essential for checking the morale and the specific strengths and weaknesses in a business. During Covid-19, I think it's even more important.

Home-working, anxieties about health, loneliness, mental health, finances and the future should all be a concern for every employer. One of my clients is reluctant to do a full-blown survey, so we helped them with a 'pulse survey' instead.

We identified a handful of really key questions, asked of teams on a weekly cycle, a different department every week.

This enables the employer to be proactive and to respond to emerging issues quickly.

3 Communications: Zoom and other platforms enable us to include our people on a daily basis. Even if we don't have business issues to communicate, it's good to make sure people feel part of the wider community.

DPD has all sorts of ideas such as communal coffee breaks for home-workers. Slido is a great app for making your own quizzes.

Don't allow a gulf to emerge between top brass and the front-line. Leaders, be seen on Zoom calls and participate. Perhaps you should show your lighter side and let the team see your dog jumping up on your lap.

4 Training: One of my clients is up and running with a culture-refresh programme. Each month, we have a different theme linked to the new values. That also presents opportunities for upskilling the global teams on common business challenges. During May, I conducted several 90-minute bite-sized training sessions embracing the new values. Once again, Zoom was our friend.

And I notice people are very forgiving about video-conferencing. We know there are best practices around positioning of the laptop, backdrops and no interruptions from kids or dogs. Well we had all of that in our training, and it still worked very well. I'm quite chilled about it, just during this crisis.

The Last Word

The concept of engaging your people is not just a theory, nor is it rocket science. But it requires belief from a CEO like DPD's Des Travers and strong leadership from HR leaders like Siobhan Lennon and Mary Gaffey. The impact it has on all business metrics has been shown many times over.

This crisis has brought unprecedented changes to our social and business models. Never before have we been challenged so much with the necessity to include our people, those we have had to lay-off temporarily and indeed our contract workers. And never before have we had such a collection of tools to enable us to do it. The only thing stopping you is probably in your own head.